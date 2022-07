There are some treats we always want to celebrate. Frozen, sweet and delicious, ice cream is absolutely a favorite any time of the year. But, of course, even a classic favorite deserves its special day. Ice cream shops across the country are celebrating National Ice Cream Day (which is Sunday, July 17) in a big way this year. And what’s better than free ice cream on a hot Sunday afternoon?

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO