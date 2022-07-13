ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

3 local Martial Arts students join ‘Team USA’

By Makayla Schindler
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tc64v_0geirYQo00

BARRACKVILLE, W.Va. – The Fairmont School of Martial Arts (FSMA) competed in a national tournament in Detroit, Michigan in June, and three of its students received a spot on “Team USA” and got their tickets stamped to go to Ireland.

Loralai Grant, age 14, Adam Williamson, age 18, and Isabella Phillips, age 13, will be representing the state of West Virginia in the tournament that will be happening in October.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VBtpS_0geirYQo00
Pictured from left to right: Adam Williamson, Isabella Phillips, and Loralai Grant (Courtesy: Erik Stevens)

Their journey started in December of 2021, which was a pre-qualifier for national teams in Pittsburgh. Then, some of his students wanted to try to pre-qualify for the United States National Team in Detroit, Michigan. Students had to place within the top four in order to qualify for “Team USA.” After competing with the best of the country, only three young people from West Virginia will represent the United States on “Team USA.”

Black Bears camp brings youth to the Mon

Adam Williamson went up against a three-time world champion and still placed in the top three in his division. The trio have been preparing at the school and “training their tails off,” as Erik Stevens, Head Instructor and owner of FSMA said, to be one of the best of the best. He mentioned that for his students be on “Team USA” is an incredible honor to represent both the state and country.

“Martial arts does not get as much recognition in West Virginia, due to baseball, football and soccer getting all the attention,” he said. Stevens added that people do not realize the martial arts history within West Virginia. Because the athletes may have not had the opportunity to leave the state and country without the tournament, the experience is very exciting for them.

Erik Stevens said he is a bit nervous, possibly even more nervous than his students, but is thrilled for his students. He said, “They’re putting in the effort and taking my advice and my teachings to heart to get them where they need to be. So on top of that, like, there are three amazing martial artists and they—they’re doing such an amazing job and again, it’s like a proud dad moment, you know what I mean? Or your niece or your nephew kind of deal is like, there’s so many emotions, its hard for me to express it all.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fo9a7_0geirYQo00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MT0bW_0geirYQo00

Adam Williamson and Isabella Phillips with their metals and their “Team USA” gear. (Courtesy: Erik Stevens)

Practices have been intense since they came back from the tournament in June, but once they get into October, it is game time, or as they are saying, “time to represent the country and bring back some medals.” They have been having four practices a week, in which some run from two-and-a-half to three hours. The head instructor wants to still keep it a bit playful so the students do not get burnt out. Karate is their first passion; their second is going to tournaments and doing well, but he doesn’t want their passion to fizzle out.

Every year, they will have to pre-qualify. If students make it one year, they are not guaranteed to make it the next. After the World Karate Championship in October, students will start over in their pre-qualifying tournament in December.

Crosswalk painted in commemoration of Russell Yann

Isabella Phillips said she feels wonderful. She never thought she would get this experience and said being known as “one of the best in the world” amazes her. She started Karate more than eight years ago, and it has been a big passion to get her to where she is today. Phillips believes it is important, not only for the students but for youth in the community too. She said, “I think this is important to show that even though you’re young, you can still do some of the best things that are possible for you. I thought that I wouldn’t be able to do this, you know, because everybody else is older than me, but I’m the youngest out of West Virginia doing this, so that is a big for me.”

If anybody would like to join the karate dojo, Phillips wants people to know that even if they are not good at first, the more they practice and get the hang of it, they can eventually do it too! “Make sure you have a good mindset, if you keep bringing yourself down, you won’t make it.” She said if she was feeling that way in the ring, she would not have gotten the placement she did. The dojo is accepting new students between the ages of 4 and 53.

FSMA has a GoFundMe set up to help pay for their trip. If interested in donating or joining the dojo, you can find more information here . Stevens mentioned that any amount will help. He is also very appreciative of Fairmont, because a lot of people have reached out and donated, as well as congratulated them.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WBOY 12 News

Jozwiak Golf Classic rallies legends around WVU Medicine Children’s

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The Brian Jozwiak Legends Golf Classic teed off for the the 32nd time Friday afternoon at Morgantown’s Lakeview Resort as Mountaineer football greats from across the generations gathered to raise money for WVU Medicine Children’s. Jozwiak, a former All-American offensive lineman in the Gold and Blue, created the event in 1990 and […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Bridgeport native swims across the English Channel

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A former Bridgeport resident swam across the English Channel on Monday, July 11. Laura Goodwin has been competitive swimming since she was six years old, starting with the “Bridgeport Summer League Swim Team.” Since she was nine years old, Goodwin had always wanted to make the 21-mile swim. Britannica says that the […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Fairmont, WV
Education
Fairmont, WV
Sports
City
Ireland, WV
City
Fairmont, WV
State
West Virginia State
WBOY 12 News

Team Toothman Touchdown Camp returns to Grafton

GRAFTON, W.Va – The second Team Toothman Touchdown Camp kicked off this morning at Grafton High School with Toothman Ford partnering with WVU football players and some former pros to bring a free youth football clinic to Taylor County. The goal of the camp was the same this year as it was last year: to […]
GRAFTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

Top 10 most listened to artists from West Virginia

(WOWK) — When most people think of West Virginia music, they think of country music, but some of the most listened to come from other genres, like soul, metal and rock. Using Spotify and ranking the list from people who were born or grew up in West Virginia, here are the top 10 most listened to artists from West Virginia.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Williamson
voiceofmotown.com

Who West Virginia Should Hire to Replace Erik Martin

Morgantown, West Virginia – When long-time assistant coach Erik Martin left West Virginia to become the new head coach at South Carolina State, an important position on the Mountaineers’ coaching staff immediately opened up. Martin was a terrific recruiter and trusted Huggins’ confidant, and this is a critical...
BASKETBALL
WTRF- 7News

Must have foods in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — No surprise, West Virginia’s must-have food is its famous pepperoni roll. “France has the croissant. West Virginia? The pepperoni roll,” said Food & Wine, which determined the must-have food in every state. While some states were given widespread dishes as their must-have food, West Virginia’s is a local favorite and piece of state history.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

Teen with autism learns job skills through WV program

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia’s Division of Rehabilitation Services (DRS) offers programs for those with disabilities to learn skills that enable them to maintain employment. One teen has been in the work skills program since the end of May, and his mother said that they are fortunate he began a program in the system.
PHILIPPI, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Martial Arts#Team Usa#Combat#Barrackville#Fsma#Reco
WBOY 12 News

Mon Health Medical Center Foundation awards 54 scholarships

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fifty-four West Virginia-area students who are working to get into the healthcare field have earned scholarships from the Mon Health Medical Center Foundation. The awards range between $1,000 and $2,500 annually and were awarded based on financial need, academic performance and a letter each applicant...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Mylan Park dedicates new batter’s eye at Shilling Field

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A dedication was held at Shilling Field for the new batter’s eye at the Anker Complex within Mylan Park. The batter’s eye was donated by the Shilling family in memory of Nathan Shilling, a former baseball captain for Morgantown High School. His father, Gordon Shilling, threw out the first pitch prior to […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

The Bridge Sports Complex celebrates 1st anniversary

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Bridge Sports Complex celebrated its one-year anniversary on June 21. Droo Callahan, General Manager at The Bridge, mentioned that the past year has been an enormous uplift and tremendous fun. Like any new business, it hired some of its first people and some left, but the team is “unbelievable.” The […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
wvexplorer.com

How the West Virginia town of "Hundred" got its name

HUNDRED, W.Va.—There was a time in the 1850s, soon after completion of the B&O Railroad, when passengers would clamber to the car windows to catch a glimpse of "Old Hundred"—a marvel of a man who, even after his hundredth birthday, gardened, and labored, and worked his fields to the delight of passersby.
HUNDRED, WV
WBOY 12 News

Black Bears camp brings youth to the Mon

GRANVILLE, W.Va – While the West Virginia Black Bears may be the hottest team in the MLB Draft League right now, players and coaches took some time out this morning to host the first ever West Virginia Black Bears Youth Baseball Camp at Monongalia County Ballpark. Bears hitting coach Jimmy Galusky organized the event as […]
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Harrison County Girl Scout receives Gold Award

ENTERPRISE, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Girl Scout from Harrison County has received the Gold Award, the highest award a Girl Scout can receive, according to a release from the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond. The award is given to scouts who make meaningful change in their community. 2022 graduate of Lincoln High School, Raelyn Vance, […]
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Lights out pitching, stellar D lead Bears over Scrappers

GRANVILLE, W.Va – As the MLB Draft nears on Sunday, the West Virginia Black Bears opened the final series of the season’s first half with Mahoning Valley on Thursday night. The Scrappers struck first in the first, getting two off of Max Alba with one run scoring on a wild pitch and another crossing on […]
GRANVILLE, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy