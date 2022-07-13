ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

ERCOT asking Texans to conserve power again

KVUE
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleERCOT is once again asking Texans to...

www.kvue.com

KVUE

Summer smog causing worst air quality in a decade, Texas Tribune reports

TEXAS, USA — Extreme Texas heat brings more than just sweat and high demand for AC: it also brings dangerous smog levels that impact ozone concentrations. If ozone concentrations are high enough, the Environmental Protection Agency considers them unhealthy. Texas has experienced 43 days of unhealthy ozone concentrations "somewhere in the state" since the beginning of the year and as of Tuesday, according to a report from The Texas Tribune.
KVUE

Abbott holds 5-point lead over O'Rourke, University of Houston poll finds

AUSTIN, Texas — At 49% among likely voters, incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott holds a five-point lead over Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke, according to a survey from the Hobby School of Public Affairs at the University of Houston. While 44% of registered Texas voters in the survey support O'Rourke, 5%...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Texas comptroller announces additional state funding available Thursday

AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts released a new Certified Revenue Estimate for the 2022-23 biennial state budget. In testimony earlier this week, he told lawmakers there will be significantly more money for the state to spend and invest than previously forecast, in large part because of sales tax revenues over the past 15 months.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Texas committee investigating Uvalde shooting to release findings Sunday

SAN ANTONIO — A Texas House Committee will reveal the results of its investigation this weekend. That includes a 77-minute hallway video, which we first published earlier this week, showing officers waiting to confront the gunman. As KENS 5 learned Friday, one lawmaker says there's another video everyone should...
UVALDE, TX
KVUE

LIST: Where to get ice cream in Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — It's safe to say Texans love ice cream. Whether it's tubs of Blue Bell or H-E-B Creamy Creations, upside-down Blizzards or cups and cones from local shops, ice cream hits the spot on these hot summer days. And if you're someone who needs an excuse to...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Five area counties at 'high' risk of COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas — A total of five counties in the Central Texas area are now at "high" risk of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC lists Mason Gillespie, Blanco, Hays and Caldwell in the "high" risk category. Meanwhile, Travis and Williamson counties, along with others, remain in the "medium" risk level.
KVUE

1 million pills with fentanyl seized in record bust near LA

INGLEWOOD, California — One million pills containing fentanyl were seized during a raid near Los Angeles this month in what the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration called largest bust of its kind in California. The pills were found when agents served a search warrant on July 5 at a home...
INGLEWOOD, CA

