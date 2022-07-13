ERCOT asking Texans to conserve power again

TEXAS, USA — Extreme Texas heat brings more than just sweat and high demand for AC: it also brings dangerous smog levels that impact ozone concentrations. If ozone concentrations are high enough, the Environmental Protection Agency considers them unhealthy. Texas has experienced 43 days of unhealthy ozone concentrations "somewhere in the state" since the beginning of the year and as of Tuesday, according to a report from The Texas Tribune.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO