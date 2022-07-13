ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

Rotary Park taking shape

By John Badman
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ALTON — Work is progressing on Rotary Park in Alton. The park will be located on city-owned property at the corner of Easton and 3rd streets across from the Alton City Hall. The park’s creation coincides with the club’s centennial...

ABOUT

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

 https://www.thetelegraph.com/

