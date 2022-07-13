Rotary Park taking shape

ALTON - One of the city's best kept secrets is about to be its biggest buzz.
DK Dance Productions, founded and owned by Chief Executive Officer Darci Kay Ward, of Jerseyville, is very close to opening its new relocated larger Alton studio and filling a vacancy at a familiar formerly empty building. DK Dance's Alton studio, which was located on State Street in a small space in Upper Alton, now occupies a larger space at the Alton Cyclery's former building, 3100 Homer M. Adams Parkway. DK Dance Studio also is adding an elite and competitive cheer team in Alton.
Classes are for age 18 months and older, including a senior tap with dancers in their 60s, 70s and 80s.
