Floyd County, IN

ISP: Grown man pretended to be teen to exploit child

By Aaron Chatman
 3 days ago

FLOYD CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a Louisville man is facing several child sex-related charges after he was accused of crossing state lines into Indiana to meet a child. Shawn C. Riedesel, 28, was taken into custody on July 2 following an investigation of his alleged crimes.

On June 25, Indiana State Police say the parents of a 15-year-old girl in Sellersburg reached out to them. According to authorities, the parents believed their child was having an inappropriate relationship with an alleged 19-year-old man. Detectives say investigation into it confirmed the parent’s fears.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02x9Xr_0geir2W300
Shawn C. Riedesel (Courtesy: Indiana State Police)

A press release states that police found several communications that were sexual in nature that alluded to the man trying to secretly meet with the child.

On July 2, officers say they waited near the family’s home in Floyd County. Around 11:30 that morning, a trooper pulled over the suspect’s vehicle near the home. Police identified 28-year-old Shawn C. Riedesel by his Minnesota Driver’s License. Investigators believe Shawn Riedesel was currently living in Louisville, Kentucky.

Monkeypox spreads to Marion County

Shawn Riedesel was arrested at the time of the stop and was transported without incident to the Floyd County Jail. Shawn C. Riedesel is currently charged with:

  1. Sexual Misconduct with a Minor – Level 4 Felony
  2. Child Solicitation – Level 4 Felony
  3. Child Exploitation – Level 5 Felony
  4. Possession of Child Pornography – Level 6 Felony
  5. Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor – Class A misdemeanor

Indiana State Police says the investigation is ongoing.

