The 15 best superzoom lenses for your mirrorless camera

Unless you need ports or monster performance (hello MacBook Pros!), Apple's new M2 MacBook Air is pretty much a perfect laptop. Inside and outside, Apple has redesigned its iconic MacBook Air to be thinner, lighter, and more powerful. The M2 MacBook Air ditches the wedge-shaped clamshell design for a more uniform aluminum unibody that fits nicely alongside the MacBook Pros. The Retina display is larger than ever and the bezels are thinner, giving the whole package a more contemporary look. And just like the M1 MacBook Air (and all Macs with Apple silicon), the M2 chip is the real game-changer. Without Apple's 2nd-gen silicon, the M2 MacBook Air's svelte, fanless form factor would not be possible (at least not without major compromises).

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO