Roanoke, Va – These past couple of years have not been easy for teachers, so the Rescue Mission of Roanoke wants to give the community a chance to say thank you. Every year the Rescue Mission hosts their Back 2 School Blast, but this year they are switching from having the students pick up the supplies, to the teachers. What this means is the Rescue Mission is asking for the community to donate school supplies at local organizations that have the Back 2 School Blast logo displayed.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO