‘Only in Theaters’: Inside Hollywood’s Campaign to Get Audiences Back to the Big Screen

Jupiter’s Claim, the fictional theme park featured in Jordan Peele’s upcoming sci-fi horror film Nope, is taking up permanent residence as part of Universal’s Studio Tour.
The new attraction, which will be featured at Univeral Studios Hollywood, was created by production designer Ruth DeJong and carefully disassembled postproduction before being reconstructed at Universal Studios Hollywood — complete with original props and other details from the movie. Fans can experience Jupiter's Claim firsthand beginning July 22, the same day as Nope's theatrical release.
