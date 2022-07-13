ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Only in Theaters’: Inside Hollywood’s Campaign to Get Audiences Back to the Big Screen

By Rebecca Rubin
SFGate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo matter the studio, there’s nary a theatrical movie poster or TV spot today that doesn’t feature the phrase “only in theaters” as prominently as the film’s title. It’s not a coincidence. It’s a form of damage control. More from Variety. Mickey...

CNET

The Scariest Film on Disney Plus Has Haunted Us for Decades

For a family-friendly streaming service full of classic kids films, Disney Plus serves up some seriously traumatic memories: Bambi's mother. Toy Story 3's ending. Everything about that awful Home Alone reboot. But for my money, the scariest film on Disney Plus is... The Black Hole. This 1979 chiller was one...
TV SHOWS
Deadline

Martin Lawrence Says “At Least” One More ‘Bad Boys’ Film Will Be Made In Wake Of Will Smith Oscar Slap

Bad Boys actor Martin Lawrence has weighed in on the future of the franchise in the wake of co-star Will Smith’s slap of Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. In a recent interview with Ebony, the actor dismissed the notion that the slap has put an end to plans for the fourth Bad Boys film, first announced in 2020. “We got one more at least,” he claimed.
MOVIES
ComicBook

UPDATE: Netflix to Co-Finance and Stream New Johnny Depp Movie

UPDATE: Variety reports Netflix is not co-financing La Favorite as a Netflix original. The streamer has licensed the Depp movie to stream on Netflix France after a 15-month theatrical window in the country. The original story follows below. Netflix will reportedly co-finance and stream Johnny Depp's first movie since the...
TV & VIDEOS
Person
Mickey Rourke
Person
Ryan Gosling
IndieWire

Daniel Kaluuya Confirms He Will Not Return for ‘Black Panther 2’ Due to Scheduling Conflicts

Click here to read the full article. “Nope,” Daniel Kaluuya will not be in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” As first reported by Rotten Tomatoes Awards Editor Jacqueline Coley, the “Judas and the Black Messiah” Oscar winner confirmed he is not reprising the role of W’Kabi in Marvel’s “Black Panther” follow-up, the first Marvel film featuring the titular superhero without the late Chadwick Boseman. Kaluuya cited scheduling conflicts with Jordan Peele’s “Nope,” in theaters July 22. “Wakanda Forever” has a current release date of November 11 from Walt Disney Pictures. The film wrapped shooting in March. A Disney representative confirmed to IndieWire that Kaluuya...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Nope’ Fictional Theme Park Becomes Permanent Attraction on Universal’s Studio Tour

Jupiter’s Claim, the fictional theme park featured in Jordan Peele’s upcoming sci-fi horror film Nope, is taking up permanent residence as part of Universal’s Studio Tour. The new attraction, which will be featured at Univeral Studios Hollywood, was created by production designer Ruth DeJong and carefully disassembled postproduction before being reconstructed at Universal Studios Hollywood — complete with original props and other details from the movie. Fans can experience Jupiter’s Claim firsthand beginning July 22, the same day as Nope‘s theatrical release.More from The Hollywood ReporterUniversal Releases 'Nope' Featurette Showcasing Diverse Below-the-Line CrewAnnecy: Netflix Animation Debuts New Footage From Filmmakers Including...
MOVIES
Benzinga

Analysis: Why Did 'Elvis' Underperform At The Box Office?

There was good news and bad news from Warner Bros.’ WBD biopic “Elvis” premiere engagement this weekend in U.S. theaters. The good news was the Baz Luhrmann biopic was the top grossing film from the line-up of theatrical releases. The bad news was that the $31 million...
MOVIES
SFGate

Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton Docuseries ‘Gutsy’ Sets September Premiere on Apple TV+

“Gutsy” is an eight-part documentary series that follows the former Secretary of State, Senator and First Lady of the United States and her daughter as they speak with prominent women who have impacted the culture and their communities over the years. Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, Dr. Jane Goodall, Gloria Steinem, Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson are among the names joining the Clintons throughout the series.
TV & VIDEOS
Cinemablend

Black Panther’s Daniel Kaluuya Reveals Why He Kept Not Returning For Wakanda Forever A Secret

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always growing, and Phase Four has been a truly wild ride thus far. With Thor: Love and Thunder in the rearview, all eyes are on the next upcoming Marvel movie hitting theaters: Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It was recently revealed that actor Daniel Kaluuya won’t be reprising his role as W’Kabi in the highly anticipated sequel, and the actor has explained why he kept that information a secret for so long.
MOVIES
Digital Trends

Hollywood is abandoning movie theaters at the wrong time

After a rough two years in which the COVID pandemic and the rise of streaming services contributed to a record decline in audiences going to movie theaters, Hollywood is seemingly coming back. Franchise tentpoles like Jurassic Park Dominion and Minions: The Rise of Gru posted healthy opening weekends, while Marvel recovered from the pandemic low of Eternals and is once again posting worldwide grosses for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder that flirt with $1 billion (or soon will be). And above all else, Top Gun: Maverick continues to make money week after week, becoming Paramount’s biggest hit since Titanic.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Lewis Pullman’s Next Project Announces Unfortunate Update

Lewis Pullman and the rest of the cast of Top Gun: Maverick saw rave reviews for their performances following the premiere of the Tom Cruise film over the Memorial Day weekend. Weeks later, the new movie continues to do well at the box office. In fact, it is also attracting the praise of experienced military pilots. Now, almost two months following the film’s debut, Pullman had another major picture ready to premiere on the big screen. Sadly, though, the Top Gun: Maverick star’s newest project just received an unfortunate update.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Jurassic World: Dominion star lands next movie role

Jurassic World: Dominion star DeWanda Wise is the latest name to join Chris Pine's Poolman. She joins Danny DeVito, Annette Bening and Jennifer Jason Leigh in the film, which is written by Pine and serves as his directorial debut. According to Deadline, Wise has been cast in the mystery-comedy about...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Jordan Peele Finally Spills Details About His Latest Horror Movie Nope

In just a few more days of anticipation, psychological thriller legend director Jordan Peele is set to introduce another mind-blowing film with Nope. Peele has always held back when it comes to divulging details about his upcoming film, yet, Nope is still one of the highly-anticipated films in the thriller genre even though the plot, and what it is really all about still remains a mystery. Thankfully, in a recent interview, Peele finally spills some new details about Nope.
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Surpasses ‘Titanic’ as Paramount’s Top-Grossing Domestic Release Ever

“Top Gun: Maverick” has just sped past box office juggernaut “Titanic” to become Paramount Pictures’ highest-grossing movie at the domestic box office of all time. Having earned over $601.9 million at the U.S. box office to date, Tom Cruise’s sequel inched past “Titanic,” which in 1997 ultimately grossed $600.7 million. And it brings “Maverick’s” global total to $1.19 billion, with room to grow yet.
PARAMOUNT, CA

