I recently read an article in the News Herald about the Murfreesboro bypass and the proposed changes. The article states North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) engineers have made a decision with their design in regards to safety and preventing accidents by eliminating two spotlights and reconfiguring the intersections. I agree something should be done for safety and to prevent accidents however I think there is a better solution.

MURFREESBORO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO