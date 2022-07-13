ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gates, NC

Gates 12U girls win first-ever District championship

By Cal Bryant
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the course of summer league youth softball history in Gates County, no team has ever advanced to the Tarheel State Tournament. Last week in Williamston, the Gates 12U team went undefeated, winning the District 7 championship and earning a berth on the Tar Heel Leagues State Tournament. Gates...

www.roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Comments / 0

 

WTKR

Norfolk State's Jones heads home with HBCUnited

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Robert Jones has built Norfolk State into the top men's basketball team in the MEAC, claiming back-to-back conference titles and heading to two straight NCAA Tournaments. Now he'll look to work his magic on a different basketball stage. Jones is the head coach of HBCUnited, a team...
NORFOLK, VA
WITN

ECSU announces new Athletic Director

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Elizabeth City State University has announced its next Athletic Director. Starting July 15, James DuBose, Jr. will take over the position. DuBose has been serving as interim athletic director since April 11 and will continue his oversight of the university’s 11 women’s and men’s teams in the Central Intercollegiate Athletics Conference (CIAA).
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
Augusta Free Press

Virginia First Lady hosts fourth Spirit of Sisterhood in Virginia Beach

More than 250 women and girls joined Virginia First Lady Suzanne Youngkin for her fourth Spirit of Sisterhood gathering in Virginia Beach on July 13. Youngkin joined Secretary of the Commonwealth Kay Coles James; Susan Allen, former First Lady of Virginia; Lisa Robertson, an author, speaker and founder of Changing Seasons; Shannon Kendrick, a public speaker and specialist in government and community relations; and Harriet Vanderpool, a minister, teacher and worship leader at Christian Way Ministries.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

“Terry” Rose

WAYNESVILLE, NC – On Sunday, July 10, 2022, Teresa Venable Rose passed away at age 68 in Waynesville, NC. Terry was born on August 21, 1953 in Fayetteville, NC to Ernest Junior and Jennie Walters Venable. She graduated from Ahoskie High School in 1971 and distinguished herself as a member of the National Honor Society, the Beta Club, and the yearbook and newspaper staff. She began her university journey at Presbyterian College in Clinton, SC and transferred the next year to East Carolina University, where she graduated in 1975 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Speech Language and Auditory Pathology.
WAYNESVILLE, NC
City
Smithfield, NC
City
Gates, NC
County
Gates County, NC
City
Ahoskie, NC
City
Williamston, NC
WAVY News 10

VIDEO: Waterspout develops near HRBT Friday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A WAVY TV viewer captured video of a waterspout that formed near the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Friday afternoon. Ellis Taylor shot the video from Naval Station Norfolk around 12:30 p.m. Super Doppler 10 Meteorologist Ricky Matthews says a weak shower helped produce the waterspout, which...
WAVY News 10

Norfolk Mac & Cheese Festival returns this fall

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Mac & Cheese Festival is returning for a third year this October, celebrating all things cheesy. The festival will have 15+ vendors with over 40 styles of mac and cheese, live music, eating contests, kids carnival games and more. When: Saturday, Oct. 8,...
thenewjournalandguide.com

Outstanding Suffolk Teen Crowned Virginia’s New Queen In Pageant

On June 19th, two African American holidays—Juneteenth and World Sickle Cell Awareness Day—bring awareness to the community, the nation, and the world. As Teen Ambassador 2022 for the Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Association (SCDAA), Miss Ayana Lee Johnson of Hampton Roads, carries out this mission. On June 25 in Roanoke, the Teen Ambassador 2022, added another title to her name as she was crowned Miss Virginia’s Outstanding Teen.
SUFFOLK, VA
#Heavy Rain
ourcommunitynow.com

Virginia Dream Homes: An Oceanfront Virginia Beach Mansion for $12M

Wake up to an incredible sunrise view every day in this week's featured listing. Location, location, location! 7300 Ocean Front Avenue in Virginia Beach is a 7-bedroom, 8-bath beach lover's dream come true. This contemporary home was built in 1960 and has been fully updated to combine form and function on a truly enviable plot of land.
WITN

POLICE: Elizabeth City teen missing for days

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police say an Elizabeth City teen has been missing since Wednesday. The Elizabeth City Police Department says 15-year-old Victor White III was last seen in the area of Native Dancer Court in Elizabeth City. Police say White is five feet, five inches tall, and weighs...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
Softball
Sports
point2homes.com

2609 Pinon Court, Virginia Beach, City of Virginia Beach, VA, 23456

INCREDIBLE opportunity & value! With close proximity to Beaches, Recreational Activities, Area Attractions, & highly regarded Schools, Lago Mar has been a sought after Neighborhood for Decades! On OVER 1/2 Acre, enjoy the space, comfort, luxury, & the "EXTRAS, " you deserve! Your 1st Floor is READY for entertaining with Friends & Family & includes a tremendous Entertainment Room with a Cherry Finished Bar! Retire to the 2nd Floor with an office, spacious bedrooms, & a Primary like no other! THIS Primary hosts an additional 12x23 BONUS room & an exquisite en-suite! Carry the good times to your backyard oasis that boasts a gorgeous salt water pool, Pool-Side Gazebo, (2) Decks, & an additional detached (2) Story, (2) Car Garage that may also serve as your pool house OR workshop. More recent updates include the roof (2014), Dual zone HVAC (2020) & Water Heater (2017). There is so much to MORE share! Contact me today for ALL the details! You're going to LOVE it here...Welcome Home!
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Fishing trip ends tragically

MURFREESBORO – A morning of fishing with friends turned tragic near here on Friday when a boat capsized in a farm pond resulting in the death of a local teen. Hertford County Sheriff Dexter Hayes said that 16-year-old Octavius Tyquan Cooper of Murfreesboro drowned in the pond. Hayes said...
MURFREESBORO, NC
13News Now

Chesapeake's new High Rise Bridge opens Saturday

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — After years of construction, one of the largest and most expensive projects in the Virginia Department of Transportation's history is open for use. VDOT said the new High Rise Bridge on Interstate 64 in Chesapeake is now open. The new 1.2-mile, fixed-span High Rise Bridge has...

