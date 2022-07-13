Halloumi and Caramelized Mushroom Tacos

Italian American classics are pure comfort food. It makes no difference if I am served chicken or eggplant Parmesan — as long as the dish has crispy breadcrumbs, gooey cheese, and tangy marinara sauce, I am happy. Here at Kitchn we’ve reimagined the dish in countless ways — air-fried, stacked, and even stuffed. I thought I’d seen every possible variation on this dish, but content creators on Instagram never cease to surprise me. Enter: Diane Morrisey and her sheet pan asparagus Parm. With a gap in my meal plan, I took Morrisey’s post as a sign to try it for myself.
Comments / 0