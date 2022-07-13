ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halloumi and Caramelized Mushroom Tacos

By Katherine Gillen
purewow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot all taco fillings need to be slow-cooked for hours or prepped in advance....

www.purewow.com

Mashed

The Unexpected Ingredient Anne Burrell Uses In Deviled Eggs

You can find deviled eggs on the menu in almost any setting. Fancy restaurant? Deviled eggs. Backyard barbecue? Deviled eggs. Holiday party? You guessed it. This easy appetizer can be made with as few as two ingredients: eggs and mayonnaise. However, those who have made them before often like to put their own twist on the dish. Seasonings such as salt and paprika are commonly used to add flavor, though Food Network suggests adding avocado, pickles, or bacon.
The Kitchn

I Tried Asparagus Parm and I’m Never Going Back

Italian American classics are pure comfort food. It makes no difference if I am served chicken or eggplant Parmesan — as long as the dish has crispy breadcrumbs, gooey cheese, and tangy marinara sauce, I am happy. Here at Kitchn we’ve reimagined the dish in countless ways — air-fried, stacked, and even stuffed. I thought I’d seen every possible variation on this dish, but content creators on Instagram never cease to surprise me. Enter: Diane Morrisey and her sheet pan asparagus Parm. With a gap in my meal plan, I took Morrisey’s post as a sign to try it for myself.
PopSugar

This No-Churn, Mason-Jar Ice Cream Comes Together in Just 5 Minutes

If you're new to homemade ice cream, you'll want to try this recipe, stat. Not only does it yield the perfect amount of ice cream for one person (i.e., you), but it can also be made with a simple electric hand mixer. In other words, you don't need to invest in a fancy ice-cream maker to get started.
thesouthernladycooks.com

GARLIC PARMESAN BRUSSELS SPROUTS

These Garlic Parmesan Brussels Sprouts are so easy to make and a wonderful side dish to any meal. The cheese gets really crispy which my family loves. Only a few ingredients and you can make these up in no time. They are delicious dipped in ranch dressing!. Garlic Parmesan Brussels...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mushroom#Halloumi#Gluten Free#Food Drink
The Daily South

Mediterranean Shrimp and Couscous Salad

A great main dish for lunch, dinner, or a potluck, this light and refreshing shrimp salad will become your summer go-to. Pearls of Isreali couscous make an excellent salad base as they absorb the dressing and add texture. Tons of fresh parsley and dill pack in the flavor, while the crumbled feta adds tang. Skewered shrimp are also a breeze to grill, cooking in minutes and are easy to flip and transfer off hot grill grates when on a skewer.
Fox News

Easy chicken enchiladas with a 2-ingredient sauce: Try the recipe

If you're looking for a quick and easy dinner idea, try whipping up this green chicken enchilada recipe which includes a simple sauce. "These chicken enchiladas are so incredibly easy to make with leftover rotisserie chicken and a simple two-ingredient sauce," says Cara Lanz of midwesternhomelife.com. "There’s no need to brown meat or make a roux, so you can get dinner on the table quickly."
Gin Lee

Homemade pot pie squares

If you have ever wanted to make homemade pasta, but you've been too afraid to try making it, here's a simple pasta to get you started. It's so easy to prepare and deliciously satisfying! The pot pie squares can also be dehydrated for later use.
Gin Lee

Bean & cheese tortilla roll-ups

If you love bean burritos, then here's a recipe for you to sink your teeth into!. Today I will walk you through the instructions on how I slowly cook pinto beans, make refried beans, followed by my recipe for the bean & cheese tortilla roll-ups.
One Green Planet

Barbecue Pulled Jackfruit Sandwich With Avocado Slaw [Vegan]

1/2 cup tomato based barbecue sauce, plus more for the sandwiches. In a large bowl, combine all ingredients and mix well. Place the avocado slaw in the refrigerator to keep it cool until the barbecue pulled jackfruit is ready. To Make the Sandwiches:. Preheat the oven to 400°F. Open and...
Real Health

Healthy Recipe: Black Bean Burgers

Black beans make the best veggie burgers. They are a delicious, nutritious, low-fat alternative to regular ground beef burgers. Their rich taste and meaty texture makes them a favorite among vegetarians and carnivores alike. Corn, cilantro, cumin, and a little kick of cayenne give our bean burgers an irresistible hint of Tex-Mex style that is only improved by a slice of creamy avocado.
The Daily South

Chipotle Shrimp Tacos

Don't reserve these weeknight tacos for just Tuesdays. This recipe turns the frozen shrimp hanging out in the freezer into a satisfying dinner in 15 minutes. Another clever shortcut is using grocery store coleslaw mix to create a crunchy topping. A little sliced red onion, cilantro, and lime-mayonnaise dressing bring freshness to the pre-packaged salad mix while still saving you most of the chopping.
The Kitchn

I Have Been Making Rachael Ray’s Cheesy Orzo for 20 Years. Here’s Why.

I grew up in an Italian American household where my mother, who came to the United States at the age of 20, excelled in cooking delicious meals for our family: a hot breakfast before school, big Sunday dinners, and, one of my favorites, pastina in brodo — small pasta (often orzo) cooked and served in chicken broth with a sprinkle of Parmigiano or pecorino.
My Passion My Cooking by Sofia

Beef Stew slow cooker recipe

Today I’m sharing an easy slow cooker dinner idea with you. This one is perfect for your busy schedule since it is very easy to prepare but still lets you make a tasty home cooked meal. You can start this soup in the morning and by the time you get home it will be ready. Add your favorite veggies. I used carrots, potatoes, tomatoes and onions but adding zucchini and summer squash would be good too. I love to serve it with garlic toast. An easy and healthy soup for your family. I bet you and your family will love this recipe just like mine does.
Fox News

Filipino chicken adobo is 'tender, garlicky' bliss: Try the recipe

Ready for an exquisite chicken dinner? Adobo is a traditional Filipino dish of chicken or pork that's stewed in vinegar, garlic, soy sauce, bay leaves and peppercorns. Below, we’ve got the recipe for Filipino chicken adobo by Abby Cooper of stemandspoon.com, and you may want to add the flavor-packed dish to your supper arsenal.
Mental_Floss

Does Butter Really Need to Be Refrigerated?

You can tell a lot about a person by where they store their butter. In the refrigerator? They’re probably overly cautious about safe food practices and they don’t mind struggling with an uncooperative stick that needs to be mashed into toast. On the counter? They’re too busy to bother with spreading issues. They want something the consistency of yogurt.
butterwithasideofbread.com

LEMON PUDDING COOKIES

Lemon Pudding Cookies are soft, chewy, & perfectly sweet with delightful lemon flavor! Lemon pudding adds a nice twist of flavor & texture to these lemon cookies with white chocolate. Lemon Pudding Cookies seem to perfectly fix my craving for anything and everything lemon this time of year! There are...
Mashed

The New Popsicles That Let You 'Eat The Rich'

The Brooklyn-based "art collective," MSCHF (pronounced 'mischief'), is getting tongues wagging again, although this time those tongues will also have a popsicle or two to enjoy throughout the process. If you haven't heard of MSCHF, it's because they have a decidedly unconventional way of going about their business, which is...
