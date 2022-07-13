ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

T-storm warning for Billings, surrounding area

By Mary Beth Dickson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service in Billings wants everyone in the Lockwood and...

Severe thunderstorms possible in areas of Montana

The National Weather Service in Billings issued a severe thunderstorm watch Friday for 18 Montana counties, including Yellowstone County. Chances of ping-pong-sized hale, strong wind gusts of up to 75 mph, and lightning strikes are possible until 7 pm Friday evening. The NWS Billings also issued a severe thunderstorm warning...
BILLINGS, MT
Several power outages reported in Billings area

BILLINGS, Mont. - Several power outages are being reported by NorthWestern Energy in the Billings area following a storm. Over 500 customers are impacted by the outage, according to NorthWestern Energy. At this time, power is expected to be restored by 7:30 pm. You can view NorthWestern Energy's outage map...
BILLINGS, MT
Six killed, many injured in 21-vehicle crash after dust storm near Hardin

HARDIN, Mont. - A crash on the I-90 outside of Hardin involving multiple vehicles on Friday evening has resulted in six fatalities and multiple people injured so far, according to an update from Montana Highway Patrol (MHP). MHP Sgt. Jay Nelson said preliminary investigation indicates an extreme weather event is...
HARDIN, MT
Hardin's only senior home closing because of financial loss

HARDIN - Big Horn County Commissioners and the Big Horn Hospital Association (BHHA) announced the closing of Big Horn Senior Living at a special meeting in the commissioners meeting room on Thursday. The hospital's board made the decision on Wednesday. Some in Hardin have been hearing about that and had...
HARDIN, MT
Billings Tip-a-Cop event

Billings Law Enforcement officers will trade their badges and handcuffs for aprons on July 19 as part of the Tip-A-Cop event at both Mackenzie River locations for a special cause. According to the press release, Tip-a-Cop is an effort to raise public awareness about the Special Olympics of Montana. Officers...
BILLINGS, MT
Man Attacked and Injured by Grizzly Bear While Hiking Alone East of Idaho

During the summer, many like to take trips out into the wilderness and hike and explore. Hiking is one of the most enjoyable and natural feelings in the world. It puts you in touch with nature, and you often can see places that many may never get a chance to see. Getting away from the city, the business of work, technology, and being in touch with all that nature has to offer can be what many need to let stress out and get away. When out hiking this summer, be cautious, because sometimes unwanted occurrences can occur and your fun relaxing hike, suddenly can turn into a scary and life-threatening moment.
TWIN FALLS, ID
First Big Sky Indigifest happening this weekend in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - This weekend marks the first annual Big Sky Indigifest. It's a three-day event that includes musicians, comedians and art. The event is being put together by several Native American organizations coming together in one place to celebrate the beautiful vibrant culture of the Native American people. Tracie...
BILLINGS, MT
Finding That Special Someone in Billings

Once again, I've ventured across the internet to the land of Reddit, stumbling upon a thread about dating. Throughout the years, dating mainly remained the same. Do you want to find a date? Try the bar, rodeo, event, etc. However, the modern invention of the internet makes dating a new adventure.
BILLINGS, MT
Billings Police Find Stabbing Victim Near Southside Business

An incident on the southside of Billings late Sunday night (7/10) sent one individual to the hospital with stab wounds, according to a social media post from Billings Police. In the post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, BPD Sgt. Beck said that officers responded to a reported stabbing at 9:27 pm Sunday in south Billings.
BILLINGS, MT
Rainbow Family Gathering ‘officially’ starts tomorrow

This year’s gathering of the Rainbow Family in the Routt National Forest just over the Wyoming state line “officially” starts tomorrow. Attendees have been amassing at Adams Park for the last two weeks. Some have arrived in run-down, hippie-style school buses true to their stereotype, others in...
CARBON COUNTY, WY

