Anaheim, CA

Angels recall OF Jo Adell, designate Monte Harrison

The Los Angeles Angels recalled Jo Adell from Triple-A Salt Lake and designated fellow outfielder Monte Harrison for assignment Wednesday.

Adell, 23, is batting .250 with three homers and 10 RBIs in 25 games with the Angels this season. He is batting .239 with 13 homers and 33 RBIs in 40 games at Salt Lake.

Harrison, 26, is hitting .182 (2-for-11) with a homer and three RBIs in nine games this season.

Harrison is a career .176 hitter with two home runs, six RBIs and 37 strikeouts in 50 games with the Miami Marlins (2020-21) and Angels.

–Field Level Media

New York Yankees acquire Tyler Wade from the Los Angeles Angels

Utilityman Tyler Wade spent his first five MLB seasons with the New York Yankees before he was traded to the Los Angeles Angels back in November of 2021. While Wade’s career in the Bronx was nothing to write home about, it appears that New York just can’t quit him. Mere days after being designated for assignment, the Yankees have acquired the veteran from Los Angeles. According to Joel Sherman of the NY Post, Wade will report to Triple-A.
Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers lands on 10-day IL

The Minnesota Twins placed catcher Ryan Jeffers on the 10-day injured list with a right thumb contusion on Friday. In a corresponding move, catcher Caleb Hamilton was selected from Triple-A St. Paul just before Minnesota’s game against the Chicago White Sox. In 60 games this season, Jeffers is hitting...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Taylor Ward Comments On The Flailing Angels

It’s safe to say at this point that you can almost officially count the Los Angeles Angels out if you’re making predictions for the 2022 postseason. Ever since a 14-game losing skid at the end of May derailed their hot start, they have fallen well out of playoff contention and are now simply fighting to stay out of the cellar in the American League West.
ANAHEIM, CA
