Angels recall OF Jo Adell, designate Monte Harrison

The Los Angeles Angels recalled Jo Adell from Triple-A Salt Lake and designated fellow outfielder Monte Harrison for assignment Wednesday.

Adell, 23, is batting .250 with three homers and 10 RBIs in 25 games with the Angels this season. He is batting .239 with 13 homers and 33 RBIs in 40 games at Salt Lake.

Harrison, 26, is hitting .182 (2-for-11) with a homer and three RBIs in nine games this season.

Harrison is a career .176 hitter with two home runs, six RBIs and 37 strikeouts in 50 games with the Miami Marlins (2020-21) and Angels.

–Field Level Media

