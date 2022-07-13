ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Salt Lake loan Jonathan Menendez to Velez Sarsfield

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

Real Salt Lake loaned forward Jonathan Menendez to Velez Sarsfield of the Argentina Primera Division.

The move comes 14 months after he arrived from Club Atletico Independiente, also in his native Argentina.

“We appreciate Joni for everything he has done for our club in the last year,” general manager Elliot Fall said in a news release Wednesday. “This loan will allow Joni more opportunities to see the field and rediscover his best form while providing us with increased roster flexibility.”

Menendez, 28, appeared in just four matches (one start) for RSL this season after tallying one goal and five assists in 17 games (10 starts) in 2021.

–Field Level Media

