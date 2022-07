The rain falling Friday was light but welcome and ahead of schedule. While showers were diminishing early evening more rain is forecast, but the weekend is not a washout. The showers held together and lasted long enough to turn Friday afternoon and evening damp. These showers were once drenching downpours and thunderstorms late last night and early this morning in southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. These slow moving, southeast bound rains eventually scattered and diminished entering the driest part of the entire state. Rainfall amounts were light, only .03″ in Indianapolis bringing the total for the month of July to 1.10″.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO