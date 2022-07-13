ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

City renews talks to fund Louisville Community Grocery

By Jacob Munoz
WFPL
WFPL
 3 days ago
Photo: Emmy Smith via Unsplash

The nonprofit working to establish the Louisville Community Grocery cooperative is again entering talks for $3.5 million in city funding.

On Tuesday, the Metro Office for Management and Budget announced the Louisville Alliance for Community Economics (LACE) was selected for a capital project to bring a grocery to an underserved neighborhood. The group will now begin negotiations with the city to fund its grocery.

In a press release, the office said LACE will work with the Jefferson County Attorney’s Office to draft a letter of intent for Metro Council. The council must approve the letter for the grocery to secure funding.

The Louisville Community Grocery is planned to be a co-op that would allow workers and community members alike to earn from and make decisions for the business. A group of advocates began plans for it in 2015, and they eventually founded LACE as a nonprofit that supports cooperatives.

Cassia Herron, one of LACE’s co-founders, said the organization is looking forward to working with the city again.

“We want to clarify how we will use the funds and be clear on what Metro’s expectations are for us moving forward,” said Herron, who previously served as LACE’s president.

In 2020, Metro Council allocated $3.5 million in city funding for the development of a community grocery. LACE made a bid to carry out the capital project and was selected for funding consideration in 2021.

Talks between LACE and the city broke down earlier this year, with both sides alleging the other had stalled progress. But when Louisville reopened bidding in the spring, LACE reapplied by the April deadline as one of three entrants.

In June, the Community Foundation of Louisville gifted LACE an acre of vacant Smoketown property to establish the Louisville Community Grocery. Smoketown was one of three neighborhoods that those working to establish the grocery identified as an area in need.

Herron said the organization is working on gathering community support, including corporate sponsors and member-owners. She added the project is expected to cost nearly $12 million and that the city’s selection of their group is helpful to achieving that goal.

“We know that we’re not going to raise, you know, several million more dollars without having to ask anyone, but we hope that the message and the news [continue] to reverberate throughout the community.”

Groundbreaking on the Smoketown site is planned to begin either by 2023 or when LACE completes its fundraising goal, said Herron.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

Finish Line Apartment tenants demand to sit down with property owners

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tenants at Finish Line Apartments in Valley Station are refusing to pay rent until management meets their demands. Back in July, Finish Line tenants claimed their landlord wouldn’t take rent payments, but still wanted to evict them. The apartment said new management is looking for rent, but the tenants are saying not so fast.
LOUISVILLE, KY
meadecountyky.com

The devil is in the details

While I think people should know this next year’s budget information and how they are being deceived by its contents, do we even care?. Ever hear the saying, “the devil is in the details”? This budget is chalked full of devilish details. As tax paying residents of this county, do we care, or even question what each line item of this new budget contains? Has anyone questioned where all of the millions of “OUR” money has, and will, continue to be spent to fill the vast wasteland located between the ears of a man who thinks he is the “face” of Meade County?
BRANDENBURG, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Food & Drinks
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Louisville, KY
Government
Louisville, KY
Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Business
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Local
Kentucky Food & Drinks
Louisville, KY
Business
WFPL

EPA approves Kentucky’s first urban watershed plan for Beargrass Creek

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has approved Kentucky’s first urban watershed plan to help clean up Louisville’s own Beargrass Creek. The creek and its three branches accumulate a whole lot of garbage in the 60-square-mile watershed that runs through urban Louisville, past homes, businesses, farmland and through some of the city’s Olmsted parks, including Cherokee and Seneca.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WFPL

Louisville launches free financial counseling center

A new city program aims to help people achieve their financial goals at no cost. On Monday, the Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services opened the Louisville Financial Empowerment Center, which is available to all city residents. Located at the Louisville Urban League in the Russell neighborhood, the program...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooperatives#Food Drink#Metro Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wdrb.com

USPS blames staffing shortage for mail delays affecting residents in Kentucky, Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials with the United States Post Office say a shortage of mail carriers is causing disruptions in mail service in the Louisville area. For months residents in Kentucky and Indiana have been complaining about receiving mail very late or not at all. Some say they've gone weeks without getting any mail. Now they're tired of waiting for things to get better.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WFPL

Highlands Metro Council member exploring run for state Senate seat

Louisville Metro Council Member Cassie Chambers Armstrong is preparing to run in a potential special election next year for a seat in the Kentucky Senate. The 19th Senate District, which covers parts of the Highlands and neighborhoods near Bowman Field, would become vacant if Democratic state Sen. Morgan McGarvey is successful in his bid to replace retiring U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth in November. If that happens, the governor would call a special election to fill the seat early next year.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

'A stinky situation’: Some Hardin County residents frustrated garbage not collected in weeks

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — Briana Bradshaw is frustrated her trash hasn’t been collected since Friday, June 24, 2022. She isn’t the only Hardin County resident whose trash bins are overflowing. When Spectrum News 1 visited the area on Tues., July 12, her neighbors also said their trash hasn’t been collected and neighborhoods less than two miles away from Bradshaw’s house, in nearby Radcliff, Ky. are also still waiting on the garbage truck to empty their bins.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Another candidate joins Louisville mayoral race

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another candidate for Louisville mayor kicked off his campaign Thursday. Isaac 'Ike' Thacker is listed on the county clerk's website as a candidate for the Socialist Workers Party. He joins six other independent candidates running for mayor. Craig Greenberg is the Democratic nominee, and Bill Dieruf...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

New Kentucky state laws take effect Thursday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT/WBKO) - The Kentucky constitution specifies that new laws should go into effect 90 days after the adjournment of the last General Assembly session, which means several laws will go into effect Thursday, including those impacting schools. HB 9 establishes funding for charter schools abs authorizes two pilot...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Elizabethtown teenager says drought conditions impacting farm

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Drought isn't a worry for most teenagers, but it's a top concern for one in Elizabethtown. Luke Berthold is a 15-year-old farmer who will be starting 10th grade at Central Hardin High School this fall. "I run about a couple hundred acres (of) farm here in...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
WLKY.com

Speed Art Museum will host works by Monet

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Speed Art Museum welcomes the work of a world-renowned artist. A water-lily painting by Claude Monet is on temporary loan from an anonymous collection. 'Nympheas' is among his first paintings of a lavish waster lily pond at his home. The French impressionist started painting lily...
SPEED, IN
WFPL

WFPL

Louisville, KY
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville’s NPR News Station is the trusted source for independent, fact-based news. We offer 24/7 local, national and international news, culture, and public affairs. As other media outlets narrow their scope and reduce local coverage, we are working to expand the breadth of local news and give voice to multiple perspectives. We cover Louisville the way NPR covers the world.

 https://wfpl.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy