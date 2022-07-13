Injured child rushed to hospital

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. A semi skidded off the roadway on Highway 84 and Industrial Drive in Slaton. The City of Lubbock Health Department has warned the public of rising COVID-19 cases. Cases have been seen in local daycares, nursing homes and among medical staff at various...
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two Lubbock County Sheriff’s deputies are recovering after a low-speed chase ended in a crash on the Marsha Sharp Freeway near Texas Tech Parkway Thursday night. The pursuit started just before midnight when a car drove away from a traffic stop at 19th and Aberdeen....
On Friday, July 8th, a Lubbock man was arrested after he disregarded emergency vehicles and struck a Lubbock Firefighter. KAMC News reports that emergency crews were responding to a crash in the 5200 block of 50th Street. This was a bit before 11 p.m. Emergency vehicles were at the scene with their lights on.
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, a 33-year-old man from Cuero, Texas died at University Medical Center in Lubbock after being in a crash near County Road 48 and Farm to Market Road 669 in Big Spring, Texas. According to a crash report, the driver was traveling westbound on CR 48 and “disregarded a stop sign […]
SLATON, Texas (KCBD) - A crash on Slaton Highway forced a portion of the road to be closed near the flyover on Friday evening just after 7 p.m. on Highway 84 and Industrial Drive in Slaton. A semi skidded off the roadway, took down the barrier, and ended up spilling...
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock authorities are hosting a benefit for longtime Lubbock Police Department member Sgt. Kelley Pirkle. The benefit will be hosted at The Elk’s Lodge on July 29 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pirkle was diagnosed with cancer over 2 years ago; he started his...
LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Sergeant Joshua Bartlett was killed in the line of duty on June 15, 2021. It started with a call that 22-year-old Omar Soto Chavira was lying naked in the street. Investigators say this escalated to him barricading himself and firing at police officers. Bartlett was shot in the neck.
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person died after a motorcycle crash at 50th Street and Avenue D on Sunday, July 3, according to the Lubbock Police Department. Authorities were called at 2:08 a.m. for a crash with an SUV and a motorcycle. Police said Craig Ross, 52, was originally taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries.
LUBBOCK, Texas — Family members of 18-year-old Laci Stone, who was killed in a deadly March 15 crash, responded after the National Transportation Safety Board released new details on Thursday. Her parents, Haydan and Chelsi Stone, said “It doesn’t make things easier but at least we know more of...
LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock woman was identified as one of the victims from a crash in Gonzalez County that left four people dead. Mona Mack Nesbitt, 62, of Lubbock and an 11 year old girl were killed in when a truck towing a semi-trailer ran into the back of Nesbitt’s car, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - In honor of longtime Lakewood resident, Gary Ward, the Lakewood Development Area Basin and Trail will now be named The Gary Ward Basin. The Lakewood Development Area Neighbors petitioned the Lubbock Parks Board and were approved by Lubbock City Council for the name change. Mr....
LUBBOCK, Texas — Surveillance footage caught two suspects pulling merchandise off store shelves at Bucketheads, a boutique located in the South Plains Mall, on July 8. A police report was filed and said two suspects walked around the store and were seen pulling items off shelves. A customer witnessed...
July 6
A burglary was reported on July 6 at the 400 block of S. I-27. The incident is believed to have occurred the night before. Responding officers observed signs of a forced entry through the back door.
Plainview police arrested a 22-year-old man on July 6 at the 4000 block of W. 13 th St. during a traffic stop. The individual was charged with three warrants - one for violation of promise to appear, one for display of an expired license plates and one for speeding.
A burglary was reported at the 2900 block of W. 4 th St. on July 6 at the Plainview Country Club. Cash was reported missing. A suspect was observed in a surveillance video but the individual has not yet been identified.
Fraudulent use of credit cards was...
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Beginning, Monday, July 18, TxDOT will begin placing traffic barrels and closing lanes along US 62/19th Street, between University and Memphis Avenues. The closures will allow crews to begin work on full-depth pavement repairs and storm sewer construction. “The closures will reduce both east- and...
It can be kind of alarming to see a police officer parked on your street. You turn the corner, head home on your normal route, and then bam! -- there they are. Can they sense your tags are out from a mile away? Are they trying to catch you talking on your cell phone? Is your seatbelt buckled? Did you pay your insurance bill on time?
LUBBOCK, Texas – Before you refer to him as the mayor of Lubbock, there’s another title Tray Payne would much more gladly prefer. “There’s nothing better than being a girl dad,” said Payne. “You know, people ask did I keep trying so I could have a boy and I say absolutely not.”
LUBBOCK, Texas — Many local businesses have seen a dwindling number of customers and closed their doors as a result. Tracy Cole of Lubbock, Texas wanted to see a change. Cole told EverythingLubbock.com she had noticed small local businesses taking a big hit lately, especially over the summer. “It...
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With yesterday’s high of 103°, Lubbock has recorded 22 days on which the temperature reached at least 99.5 degrees F. These days are known as “100-Degree-Days” or “Triple-Digit Days”. There are more on the way. As noted here yesterday, the...
Construction on an $18 million Betenbough Companies facility in Lubbock is underway, according to a recent press release, noting that the 410,000-square-foot building will house the company's "myriad businesses" and is set to hold 400 employees. Betenbough Companies has offices across West Texas including Lubbock, Amarillo, Midland and Odessa. The...
