The Wellspring offers assistance to victims of domestic violence

By Bryce Oselen
 3 days ago
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — One local organization is looking to help victims of domestic violence. Local non-profit organization The Wellspring is providing services for individuals dealing with domestic violence. The organization says that regardless of gender, their goal is to help those in need.

Valerie Bowman is The Wellspring domestic violence program director.

“Many times on average someone is going to leave an abusive relationship from nine to ten times,” Bowman said. “Going back and forth into that relationship so we provide them with safety planning so that they are educated on what they need to do to keep themselves safe.”

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, one in four women and one in nine men experience severe intimate partner physical violence in the United States. Bowman says Wellspring offers shelter and support for victims of domestic violence.

“We have a 24-hour hotline for anyone that is in an abusive situation to reach out to us, that runs seven days a week, 365 days a year. Another important service that we have available to victims of domestic violence is an emergency safe shelter,” Bowman said. “This is a shelter where individuals that are fleeing an abusive situation can come in and stay and we can help them.”

Studies also show that 19 million women and five million men in the United States have been stalked during their lifetime. Bowman says victims should not be ashamed to seek assistance.

“The thing that we would want people to know is to reach out for services, that’s why we’re here, and we’re available 24 hours a day,” Bowman said. “Reach out, contact someone and let them provide you with information that will help you.”

The Wellspring is located at 1515 Jackson Street in Monroe, Louisiana.

