ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, WY

Evanston Outlaws Insight With Manager Nick Small

By David Settle
WyoPreps
WyoPreps
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's been a bumpy season for a young Evanston Outlaws American Legion Baseball squad, but first-year manager Nick Small believes they can make some noise....

wyopreps.com

Comments / 0

Related
kvnutalk

Young Automotive Group purchases Poulsen Trailer Sales in Logan – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN – Last week, the Young Automotive Group completed its acquisition of Poulsen Trailer Sales in Logan. The property, located at 2900 South along Highway 89/91, will change its name to Young Truck & Trailers of Logan. Earlier this year the automotive group also acquired Renegade Sports at 1903 South 800 West in Logan and rebranded it as Young Powersports Logan.
LOGAN, UT
ABC4

Missing in Utah: A year later still no sign of Kandis Harris

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – One year ago, Kandis Harris walked away from the Odyssey House and vanished. July 15 marks the one-year anniversary of her disappearance. It’s been a long year for her grandmother who now belongs to a club no one wants to be part of. “It’s that feeling that nobody can […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outlaws#Evanston Outlaws Insight
ksl.com

Camp host near Utah-Wyoming border accused of groping camper

LONETREE, Wyoming — A camp host near the Utah-Wyoming border has been arrested and accused of touching a woman inappropriately. Terence Louie Simpson, 61, was booked into the Summit County Jail on Thursday for investigation of forcible sexual abuse. Police say the incident happened over the Fourth of July...
LONETREE, WY
bridgervalleypioneer.com

Uinta County Fire and Ambulance crews in Bridger Valley responded to two fires recently.

BRIDGER VALLEY — One fire was in Mountain View on July 6, and the other in Lyman on July 9. The fire in Lyman resulted in the Bridger Valley Fire Crew responding to a structure fire at 316 West Walnut. It was reported as, “Upon arrival crews found the structure fully involved with witnesses reporting a person fleeing the scene. Crews were able to extinguish the fire and did not find anyone inside the residence.
UINTA COUNTY, WY
ksl.com

Severe Utah storms cause weak tornado, localized flooding, high wind gusts

SALT LAKE CITY — Severe weather across the state caused a weak tornado, flash flood warnings, localized flooding and high wind gusts Wednesday. A landspout tornado was reported just before 2 p.m. in an open field near the Stansbury mountains six miles southwest of Grantsville with no damage caused, said Glen Merrill, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City. In a landspout tornado, circulation starts at the ground level and lifts vertically, he said.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Thousands of Utah inmates transferred to new prison in SLC

UTAH (ABC4) – Thanks to coordination from multiple state agencies, thousands of inmates have now been transferred to a new Utah prison. From July 11 to July 15, 2,464 inmates were transferred from the Utah State Prison in Draper to the new Utah State Correctional Facility in Salt Lake City.
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evanston, WY
City
Green River, WY
City
Sheridan, WY
kjzz.com

Wanted Utah parolee known to carry weapons, physically assault others

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Terrin Lee Maxwell is a parole fugitive. He is on the Metro Gang Unit’s Ten Most Wanted list. The warrant for his arrest issued by the Board of Pardons and Parole makes it crystal clear when it specifically states he's a crips gang member, known to carry a weapon, physically assault others and uses hard core drugs. He's been granted parole five times.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Park City attorney charged with rape

PARK CITY — A Park City attorney has been charged with raping a woman at her condo in March. The first-degree felony charge was filed June 7 against Joseph Edward Wrona, 59, according to records filed in 3rd District court. Prosecutors filed a request for no bail because Wrona...
PARK CITY, UT
WyoPreps

WyoPreps

Casper, WY
547
Followers
2K+
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

WyoPreps has the best high school and prep sports coverage for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy