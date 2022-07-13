ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Levittown, NY

Beachside High (FL) Names Pete Duffy Head Football Coach

By David Fernandez
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fTjfe_0geilTf500

ST. JOHNS, FL – Beachside High , St. Johns County’s newest high school, tapped veteran California coach Pete Duffy to lead the football program in its first year.

Duffy comes to Beachside High following a successful run in California. Over more than 20 seasons, Duffy registered 198 wins as a head football coach, with his most recent run coming with Rancho Verde in Moreno Valley, CA.

He joins a Beachside athletic department directed by Jen Harman, who spent the previous 21 years as St. Johns County's winningest softball coach at Bartram Trail High School . The two look to build this brand-new football program nestled in one of the state’s most competitive regions.

"I've never been able to do that," Duffy told the St. Augustine Record last February. "Couldn't ask for a better situation. It's exactly what I would love to do that. Starting from the ground up, it's super exciting."

Duffy’s coaching career began in 1996 and includes 15 league titles and two California Interscholastic Federation championships. Between 2005 and 2014, Duffy directed Rancho Verde to eight Inland Valley League titles and four consecutive appearances in CIF Southern Section championship games (2010-13).

In addition to his time as a head coach in California, Duffy spent three seasons as the offensive coordinator at Murrieta Valley (CA). In 2016, he guided the Murrieta Valley offense to 50.4 points and 566 yards of total offense per game. From 2015 to 2020, Duffy’s teams averaged 44.1 points and 426 yards per game.

Duffy has seen six of his players make it to the National Football League and eight become High School All-Americans. He’s placed over 50 athletes at Division I schools, including his son AJ, a four-star pro-style quarterback who is a freshman at Florida State University.

The cross-country move for Duffy began last year, when his son transferred from Rancho Verde to IMG Academy in Bradenton for his senior season. Living in St. Johns County puts Duffy near Tallahassee, where his son will play collegiately. Duffy’s daughter recently committed to play volleyball at Georgia Southern, about three hours north in Statesboro, GA.

Beachside, which is slated to open its doors this August, will compete in its first season without a senior class. The Barracudas will sport blue, lime green and grey as their colors. In March, the Florida High School Athletic Association announced Beachside will be one of nine school competing as an independent for 2022-23.

The first game in program history pits the Barracudas against T ocoi Creek (FL) , a school in just its second year of existence. Tocoi Creek finished 5-5 in its inaugural season last year and should provide Beachside with a solid test as it opens the season.

“The expectation is to play good football,” Duffy said in May when spring practices began. “If we play our best and the other team plays their best and it’s better than us, then I have to be satisfied with that.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Scorebook Live

The football coach carousel is alive and well in Georgia

The coaching carousel is often one of the most eventful parts of the offseason, and this year was no exception. Many coaching changes were made in the aftermath of an exciting 2021 football season in Georgia. With the 2022 season quickly approaching, we have a refresher on some of the notable hires across the state.Gainesville - Josh NiblettThe third-winningest program in Georgia history made a huge splash with the hiring of Josh Niblett, who led national powerhouse Hoover (AL) for the past 14 years. Gainesville went 18-25 the last four years under Heath Webb and has not won a playoff game since the Bobby Miller era in 2015. Milton - Ben ReavesFollowing the departure of Adam Clack, who recently joined the coaching staff at UNC-Charlotte, Milton didn't have to look far for its next head man. Ben Reaves was promoted after five years as the Eagles' offensive coordinator. Reaves takes over a Milton squad which lost 11 players to the college ranks but returns enough talent to make some noise in 2022 and beyond. Colquitt County - Sean CalhounOne of the state's top programs over the past decade, Colquitt County brought back Sean Calhoun after Justin Rogers left for Thomas County Central. Calhoun was the Packers' offensive coordinator in 2014 and 2015 when they won back-to-back state championships. In 2016, Calhoun took over at Carrollton and led the Trojans to a 42-11 record over five years. Lowndes - Zach GrageIn six years as Thomasville’s head coach, Zach Grage led the Bulldogs to a record of 54-23, including three region titles and a trip to the Class 2A state championship game last season. Lowndes has won at least 10 games, including one in the playoffs, each of the past six seasons.Jefferson - Travis NolandIn a move which paired a storied program with an experienced coach, Jefferson hired Travis Noland away from Oconee County, where he had spent the last eight years. Noland has 20-plus years of experience as a head coach in Georgia and North Carolina. Washington County - Robert EdwardsFormer University of Georgia and NFL running back Robert Edwards led Riverwood to one of its best seasons in program history last year, and now he has returned to his alma mater. A 1993 graduate of Washington County, Edwards takes over a team that went 5-5 in 2021. Coffee - Mike CoeNew Coffee head coach Mike Coe might not be a familiar name for Georgians, but in Florida he is well known. Coe led Madison County (FL) to a record of 135-26 in 12 seasons, including four state titles. He takes over for Robby Pruitt, who had been at Coffee since 2012. Kell - Bobby MayBobby May comes off a short but successful stint as head coach at Westlake, where he led the Lions to a 27-10 record and two region titles in three seasons. May is the sixth head coach in the 20-year history of Kell, which hasn’t won a region title since 2014.Central Gwinnett - Larry HaroldHarold coached Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith during his tenure at Macon County and spent 2020 as an offensive analyst at the University of Tennessee. Now, he takes the helm at Central Gwinnett, which went 1-9 last year and has not had a winning season since 2015.Hebron Christian - Jonathan GessAfter a 15-year stint for Jonathan Gess as head coach at Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy, where he led the team to 11 region titles and six state championships, Gess decided to take on a new challenge at Hebron Christian. The up-and-coming program in Gwinnett County has yet to win a region title in its 15-year history.Other notable moves:Lake Oconee Academy added former University of Florida head coach Dan Mullen to its staff as a “contributing resource”, according to a May report by Lake Oconee News. Johns Creek hired Drew Connell, former Milton defensive coordinator, after Matt Helmerich made the move to Peachtree Ridge.Jeremy Edwards, former Warner Robins offensive coordinator, took the head coaching job at Houston County.Milton added Terrence Edwards, a former standout at the University of Georgia and brother of Washington County head coach Robert Edwards, as wide receivers coach.Greenville named Alexander Ogletree, former UGA fullback, the program’s new head coach.Archer landed on Dante Hall, former Collins Hill offensive coordinator, as the program’s second head coach after Andy Dyer left for Elbert County.Seckinger, a new Gwinnett County school which will play its inaugural season in 2022, tabbed Aaron Hill as the program’s first head coach.
ALACHUA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
Levittown, NY
Education
City
Saint Johns, FL
Bradenton, FL
Education
City
Levittown, NY
Local
California Education
Local
Florida Education
Tallahassee, FL
Football
Bradenton, FL
Football
City
St. Augustine, FL
Local
California Football
Saint Johns, FL
Education
City
Florida, NY
Bradenton, FL
Sports
City
Tallahassee, FL
Murrieta, CA
Education
Murrieta, CA
Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Education
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Moreno Valley, CA
City
Saint Augustine, FL
State
California State
City
Murrieta, CA
Murrieta, CA
Football
Moreno Valley, CA
Education
City
Bradenton, FL
Moreno Valley, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St Augustine
Scorebook Live

Charlotte (FL) Fightin’ Tarpons enter new era under Cory Mentzer

PUNTA GORDA, FL – Just over seven months ago, the Charlotte Fightin’ Tarpons football program was one without a head coach. After only two seasons of Wade Taylor (12-8 overall record) as the head coach, he stepped down in December, leaving Charlotte searching for its second head coach in three years. For a program that saw a ton of stability under longtime head coach Binky Waldrop, the Tarpons have looked a bit in disarray.
PIERSON, FL
AllGators

Three Takeaways from Gators Hoops Summer Practice

With the new regime taking full reign of Florida Gators hoops back in March, the end of spring and summer has been dedicated to developing the roster for regular season play starting in November. On Thursday, media was granted an inside look at the staff’s operation as that individual and...
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida State University#Img Academy#American Football#Highschoolsports#Johns#Fl#Rancho Verde#Bartram Trail High School#The St Augustine Record#Inland Valley League#Cif Southern Section
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
452K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy