J.R. Bishop, football coach who brought pass-oriented offenses to Naperville Central, Wheaton College, dies at 84 – Boston Herald
J.R. Bishop built winning football programs at schools including Naperville Central High School and Wheaton College, coaching athletes including future Super Bowl winner Sean Payton. “Coach Bishop could see potential in people and programs that others could not see,” said Centre College football offensive coordinator Rick Fox, who played...planetconcerns.com
Comments / 0