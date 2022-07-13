City of Boise Welcomes New E-Bike Program

Here in the Treasure Valley, there aren't too many ways to get around. We love our city, but it is very spread out and for those that need to commute, often, a car is the only realistic way to get around. Although a decent public transportation system does exist, it doesn't...
The Treasure Valley is home to so many different breweries – it almost feels like we’re spoiled. We may not have a brewery around every corner, like Bend, Oregon, but we sure are giving them a run for their money!. How many breweries do we have?. In Idaho,...
A new electric-assist bike-share program has just started in Boise. The pilot program has 50 bikes available to rent and you can try it out for free!. According to Valley Regional Transit, the goal of this program is to demonstrate the benefits, and popularity, of electric-assist bike share programs. These bikes will be available to rent all 24 hours of the day.
We all know that gas is ridiculously expensive and it seems that the cost of pretty much everything continues to rise -- including rent. The argument could be made that it's cheaper to buy, but is it? The economy feels so out of whack that even $1,500/month in Boise pales in comparison to the rest of the country.
We love our parks here in the City of Boise. There are so many in our area and we are known as the City of Trees, after all. In Idaho, people love to use our parks for all sorts of things. Have you ever been to a city or region where grass really isn't even "a thing"? Look to Arizona for example where you see more rocks than blades of grass because of the heat or Texas where there's grass--but sitting on it feels like you're getting hundreds of little paper cuts.
Everyone jokes that Idaho has 12 seasons. We’d like to argue there should be a 13th added to the count. You know the meme we’re talking about right? The one that includes “Second Winter,” “Spring of Deception” and “Hell’s Front Porch” (which by the way, is where we’re at right now.) It always makes us giggle, because there’s some truth to its silliness. The season we’re proposing isn’t silly. It’s legitimate. Patio season. It’s a real thing in Downtown Boise!
It is a show that honors the West while allowing Idahoans to enjoy all the comforts of modern-day living. Tuesday night Nampa, Idaho, will host one of the ten largest rodeos in the country. The Snake River Stampede will once again light up the Ford Idaho Center attracting cowboys and...
I've got a buddy coming up to Idaho from my home state of Texas in a few weeks and like most visitors or newcomers, the first thing he asked was: "What should I try first?" Before coming to Idaho, I had no idea such a treasure existed and I definitely did not know how huge fry sauce is here in the Treasure Valley. There are many stories about where fry stories come from but according to AtlasObscura.com, fry sauce was invented by none other than Arctic Circle founder, Don Carlos Edwards.
There are no shortage of scenic views across Boise and the Treasure Valley. However, only one can truly have the best views in all of the city. Now, I believe we have found that location. This new build in Barber Valley has a breathtaking view of the Boise Foothills, that...
We love our Boise River here in the Treasure Valley. It is the length of 102 miles, weaving throughout Boise and much of the surrounding area, with hundreds and hundreds of wildlife species that call it home. Not to mention, it is a body of water that locals love to...
So, we’re in the midst of Summer and whew is it freakin’ hot or what?! While I’m about to show you some awesome hikes in the Boise area, I’d like to first issue a friendly reminder to stay hydrated and safe. This has been an absolutely...
While many students and families are enjoying the summer break before another school year fires up--some just can't say that. Families all across the Treasure Valley are feeling the burn of high gas prices, out of control housing, and inflation that is hitting our groceries and goods with an iron fist.
Albertsons is massive in the gem state. The local Idaho beginning of the now massive and International supermarket is a story of goals, dedication and focus. Joe Albertson (October 17, 1906 – January 20, 1993) is a great story of hard work and determination leading to wealth. Wikipedia says "After graduation from Caldwell High School in 1925, Albertson studied business for two years at the College of Idaho in Caldwell. At the age of thirty-two, (and having to borrow money) Albertson opened his first store in 1939 on three principles: quality, good value, and excellent service. Joe and his wife started the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Foundation that has given more than $750 million to Idaho's communities."
The once quiet and off-the-beaten-path McDermott Road is now the cause of intermittent anxiety and frustration for Boise's neighbors in Eagle, Meridian, and Star. As recently as eight years ago, traveling north-to-south on SH16 through McDermott road was a breeze. Today, it's an entirely different story. North-south travel has not...
By now, we’ve all seen the photos from the James Webb Telescope this week. The photos are stunning and now more than ever, people are becoming more open-minded to the fact that we’re not alone in this universe. According to NASA, the James Webb Telescope captured 48 individual galaxies at the same time in the photos. Even more profound? An astrophysicist at the Space Telescope Science Institute in Maryland estimates there are between 100 billion and 200 billion galaxies in our universe.
When it comes to what makes a restaurant "fun" everyone has a different opinion. After an extensive search of all the restaurants in Idaho, one publication has pinpointed a certain restaurant as the "most fun." In your opinion, what makes for a fun restaurant? Dozens of TVs playing all the...
If you consider yourself a wine connoisseur, then this is the Boise home for you. This stunning modern new listing is going for $2.2 Million and has four bedrooms and four baths, with more than 5,000 square feet of living space. As a fan of wine, personally I enjoy a...
Father Time is undefeated. Eventually, he finds you in this game of hide-and-seek that we call life. There was a time where we could eat whatever we wanted, stay up all night, and have as much fun wherever and whenever we wanted to. When you turn 30, however, all of that begins to change.
Idaho has remained at the top of the list for fastest growing states in America for some time now. We have seen a steady rise in our population over the past decade or so, but this phenomenon has quickened exponentially since the beginning of the pandemic a couple of years ago.
Living in the Treasure Valley, it’s easy to get stuck eating in all the same places. Don’t get us wrong, we have so many options for restaurants in the Boise area, but sometimes it’s nice to get out and experience some unique options outside of the city.
