Boise, ID

City of Boise Welcomes New E-Bike Program

By Mateo
 4 days ago
Here in the Treasure Valley, there aren't too many ways to get around. We love our city, but it is very spread out and for those that need to commute, often, a car is the only realistic way to get around. Although a decent public transportation system does exist, it doesn't...

103.5 KISSFM

Try Boise’s New Electric-Assist Bike Share Program For Free

A new electric-assist bike-share program has just started in Boise. The pilot program has 50 bikes available to rent and you can try it out for free!. According to Valley Regional Transit, the goal of this program is to demonstrate the benefits, and popularity, of electric-assist bike share programs. These bikes will be available to rent all 24 hours of the day.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

City of Boise Acknowledges They Have a Weed Problem

We love our parks here in the City of Boise. There are so many in our area and we are known as the City of Trees, after all. In Idaho, people love to use our parks for all sorts of things. Have you ever been to a city or region where grass really isn't even "a thing"? Look to Arizona for example where you see more rocks than blades of grass because of the heat or Texas where there's grass--but sitting on it feels like you're getting hundreds of little paper cuts.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

One of America’s Best Outdoor Restaurants is Tucked Away in Downtown Boise

Everyone jokes that Idaho has 12 seasons. We’d like to argue there should be a 13th added to the count. You know the meme we’re talking about right? The one that includes “Second Winter,” “Spring of Deception” and “Hell’s Front Porch” (which by the way, is where we’re at right now.) It always makes us giggle, because there’s some truth to its silliness. The season we’re proposing isn’t silly. It’s legitimate. Patio season. It’s a real thing in Downtown Boise!
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Who Has The Best Fry Sauce In Idaho?

I've got a buddy coming up to Idaho from my home state of Texas in a few weeks and like most visitors or newcomers, the first thing he asked was: "What should I try first?" Before coming to Idaho, I had no idea such a treasure existed and I definitely did not know how huge fry sauce is here in the Treasure Valley. There are many stories about where fry stories come from but according to AtlasObscura.com, fry sauce was invented by none other than Arctic Circle founder, Don Carlos Edwards.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Barber Valley Home Boasts The Best Views In Boise

There are no shortage of scenic views across Boise and the Treasure Valley. However, only one can truly have the best views in all of the city. Now, I believe we have found that location. This new build in Barber Valley has a breathtaking view of the Boise Foothills, that...
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

One of Idaho’s Largest Companies Opening New Location Soon, Now Hiring

Albertsons is massive in the gem state. The local Idaho beginning of the now massive and International supermarket is a story of goals, dedication and focus. Joe Albertson (October 17, 1906 – January 20, 1993) is a great story of hard work and determination leading to wealth. Wikipedia says "After graduation from Caldwell High School in 1925, Albertson studied business for two years at the College of Idaho in Caldwell. At the age of thirty-two, (and having to borrow money) Albertson opened his first store in 1939 on three principles: quality, good value, and excellent service. Joe and his wife started the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Foundation that has given more than $750 million to Idaho's communities."
103.5 KISSFM

Update: McDermott Road is Finally Open Again! [Photo gallery]

The once quiet and off-the-beaten-path McDermott Road is now the cause of intermittent anxiety and frustration for Boise's neighbors in Eagle, Meridian, and Star. As recently as eight years ago, traveling north-to-south on SH16 through McDermott road was a breeze. Today, it's an entirely different story. North-south travel has not...
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

The Truth is Out There… 8 Hours Away From Boise

By now, we’ve all seen the photos from the James Webb Telescope this week. The photos are stunning and now more than ever, people are becoming more open-minded to the fact that we’re not alone in this universe. According to NASA, the James Webb Telescope captured 48 individual galaxies at the same time in the photos. Even more profound? An astrophysicist at the Space Telescope Science Institute in Maryland estimates there are between 100 billion and 200 billion galaxies in our universe.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Wine Lovers $2.2 Million Dream Home For Sale In Boise

If you consider yourself a wine connoisseur, then this is the Boise home for you. This stunning modern new listing is going for $2.2 Million and has four bedrooms and four baths, with more than 5,000 square feet of living space. As a fan of wine, personally I enjoy a...
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

30 Things That Stop Being Cool In Boise When You Turn 30

Father Time is undefeated. Eventually, he finds you in this game of hide-and-seek that we call life. There was a time where we could eat whatever we wanted, stay up all night, and have as much fun wherever and whenever we wanted to. When you turn 30, however, all of that begins to change.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

103.5 KISSFM

Boise, ID
