The day I found the Quilted Heart I had been stressed and worried about all of the things going on in my life, family issues, gas and food prices etc. I was taking the mail from work to the Post Office. When I went inside I saw the heart lying on a counter beside the door. At first I walked past it but decided to go back and see what it was. I’m so glad I did, it brightened the rest of my day! It is amazing how a small act of kindness can make a HUGE difference in someone’s life.

WINNSBORO, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO