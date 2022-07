Hello! My name is Carl. I am curious and like to explore outside my cage as long as there is nothing unsafe around. I like the typical guinea pig food such as pellets without seeds and hay. My favorite brand is Oxbow. I love all vegetables, especially arugula, red peppers, and small amounts of kale. I am used to having fluffy blankets in my cage and an igloo that I love to sleep in. I don’t like to be picked up but I love snuggles so I quickly relax while sitting on your lap. I need to be myself, no other guinea pigs, so I need lots of daily attention. To learn more about me email my friends at WorcesterARL at info@worcesterarl.org.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO