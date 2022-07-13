ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, CO

Letters to the editor: School prayer decision not perfect, but correct; Louisville project is positive affirmation; Dems have been taken over; holiness must come from humble place; Camera story brings gallery to life

By Camera Letters
Colorado Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Chapin: Supreme Court: School prayer decision isn’t perfect, but it’s correct. The Supreme Court’s decision in Kennedy v. Bremerton School District was correct. C’mon, man, are you really going to pick a fight over praying at the end of a football game? Even though I could make a solid case...

www.coloradodaily.com

