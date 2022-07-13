Letters to the editor: School prayer decision not perfect, but correct; Louisville project is positive affirmation; Dems have been taken over; holiness must come from humble place; Camera story brings gallery to life

Eric Lombardi: Open space: Let’s vote away the pilots and shooters. Put yourself in my shoes. It’s a Sunday afternoon, a day for rest and recreation, and I am meditating next to a small pond in a public open space on the north edge of Boulder. This is my church. I hear the many birds, the wind blowing, and I feel the breeze. I am slowly becoming one with where I am sitting and it is my peaceful ritual.

BOULDER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO