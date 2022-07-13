Victims testify about Shawnte Hardin mishandling loved one's remains

White woman followed a Black man and his two juvenile children because she didn’t believe the man was living in the gated townhouse complex. The woman reportedly approached the man and his two children and asked what they were doing in the neighborhood, despite not living there herself. The man recorded the interaction and posted it on his social media account with the following caption: “Just walking home from the park with my two kids (13 & 5) and this lady followed me to my house and #raciallyprofiled me and #harrassed me. Outside of my own house! #thisisamerica.”. The man claims she racially profiled him and his children and harassed him. The woman reportedly lost her job after the video was shared on social media.

SOCIETY ・ 6 HOURS AGO