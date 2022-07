All JD Davison needed to do was make a few of the layups he missed to make the Celtics look potentially prescient for grabbing him in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft. On Thursday in the Celtics’ 108-91 Summer League victory over the Grizzlies, Davison finally started finishing some of the opportunities he created for himself in the Celtics’ first three Summer League games with his explosive athleticism.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO