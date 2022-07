SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hot and humid weather is here and what you see and feel is what you will get, probably for the rest of the month. Temperatures soared to the 90s and 100s today. And that’s a trend that will continue for quite some time. Consider yourself lucky if you’re able to get any rain, but I certainly won’t count on it.

