Charlotte, NC

Charlotte Fire support vehicle involved in pedestrian accident, officials say

By Joey Gill
 3 days ago
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte Fire Department support vehicle was involved in a pedestrian crash on Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials, the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Dalton Avenue and Statesville Avenue. MEDIC transported the victim to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries.

Additional details about the accident have not yet been provided. This is an ongoing investigation.

