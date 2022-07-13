ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, FL

Veteran-owned café struggling with inflation saved by Lake County community

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUMATILLA, Fla. – A community has come together to support a veteran-owned café after it announced plans to close its doors due to inflation costs. “It’s a beautiful thing ... it’s more than I can ask for... We were saved by the community, and that’s amazing,” owners Beth and Bruce Chambers...

Tammy S
2d ago

Thank you God!!! Bless that awesome community... May those doors stay open and those seats be full for years and years to come... 🙏🏻💯💪

