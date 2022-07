MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was detained early Saturday morning after police say he wanted to kill himself and those leaving a FedEx Forum concert, all because of a breakup. At 2:48 a.m., Memphis police responded to an armed mental consumer call on S. Main St. There, officers met Elijah Hyman, 28, along with his girlfriend. The couple had just broken up, police say. Hyman’s right hand was bleeding from a cut glass window inside of his apartment, police say, but it is not clear how the injury occurred.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 6 HOURS AGO