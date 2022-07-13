ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Dolly Parton’s Bestselling Book ‘Songteller: My Life in Lyrics’ Is More Than Half Off Right Now for Prime Day

By Anna Tingley
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EGIuP_0geiieWp00

Click here to read the full article.

Dolly Parton doesn’t hold back in her memoir-slash-song-primer, which includes never-before-seen photos and personal anecdotes that will impress even the most casual of fans. And now Parton’s book, which is back as a No. 1 bestseller on Amazon after releasing in 2020, is more than half off for Prime Day.

In “Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics,” the record-breaking songwriter gets candid about her long-lasting loves and fleeting flirts, shares engrossing stories about her childhood in Tennessee and breaks down myths about the inspiration behind some of her most famous songs. No, she doesn’t remember if she wrote “Jolene” and “I Will Always Love You” in the same day (although it’s certainly possible).

What she does remember? That “I Will Always Love You” was actually written about her platonic musical partner Porter Wagoner. It’s also through the revealing 350-page book that she reveals that Wagoner is far from her favorite person, likely because of his famously domineering attitude towards Parton (he was 20 years her senior when they first met) and his greed over royalties as her stardom rose.

The book is divided into three chronological sections: song lyrics, archival photos and long-form essays. The photos might be the most fun to flip through, featuring nostalgic shots of a young Dolly. One shows Parton already glammed up in a ruffled dress, while another is a close-up of her first record that she produced at 13. The best one shows a schoolgirl Parton, no older than 13, performing for her classmates with her guitar swung over her shoulder.

Buy “Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics” before the limited-time deal ends:

‘Songteller: My Life in Lyrics’ (58% Off)

Buy: BUY NOW: $20.92

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Tom Brady Clears Up Donald Trump Rumors: The Press ‘Mischaracterized’ Our Relationship

Tom Brady and Donald Trump have not spoken in “a lot of years,” the NFL legend told Variety as part of his cover story. The two’s friendship became the subject of intense media scrutiny after a 2015 photograph went viral for showing a “Make America Great Again” hat in Brady’s football locker. Prior to the photo, Brady and Trump golfed together on several occasions.
NFL
Variety

Why Isn’t ‘Elvis’ a Home Run? Because It’s Not Actually Baz Luhrmann-ish Enough (Column)

Click here to read the full article. Reading the reviews of Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis,” one would be forgiven for thinking that it must be some madly baroque spectacle of exquisite excess, the sort of thing that makes people roll their eyes — or that makes the eyes of others widen with delight — when they hear the name “Baz Luhrmann.” In The Hollywood Reporter, David Rooney writes, “How you feel about Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’ will depend largely on how you feel about Baz Lurhmann’s brash, glitter-bomb maximalism.” In Rolling Stone, K. Austin Collins calls the film “a brash, overwhelming experience. It’s...
MOVIES
Variety

Regé-Jean Page Says ‘Bridgerton’ Can Recast His Role: ‘They’re Free to Do as They Like’

Click here to read the full article. “Bridgerton” breakout Regé-Jean Page has put the Netflix series in the rearview mirror, to the point where Page would have no qualms if the production were to recast his role moving forward. “They’re free to do as they like,” Page told Variety’s Marc Malkin at the premiere of Page’s new espionage action film “The Gray Man.” “Shonda [Rhimes, executive producer on ‘Bridgerton,’] and I had a wonderful conversation at the end of Season 1. We were quite happy with how we stuck the landing on that one.” Page went on to acknowledge the goodwill he’s received for...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Whiskey Riff

Dolly Parton Breaks Down 11 Of Her Most Iconic Looks

Some call her tacky, I call her iconic… Miss Dolly Parton. It’s no secret that Dolly is the queen of country music. She would never accept that title herself, but she has a knack for writing some of the best country songs in history, she’s philanthropic, is downright hilarious, and is a fashion icon.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Runner-Up Says He Got ‘Screwed’ by the Show, Was Setup to Lose

More than 15 years after Jordin Sparks won season 6 of “American Idol,” runner-up Blake Lewis is finally sharing his thoughts about coming in at second place. Prior to the 20th Anniversary celebration for “American Idol,” Lewis recalled feeling like he was screwed as soon as he heard the final song he had to sing for the show’s season 6. He told Insider that both he and Sparks had to sing the same song on the finale that was chosen as part of the show’s first national songwriting contest. Upon hearing “This Is My Now” for the first time, Lewis admitted he felt like it was written for Sparks.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Says She’d ‘Rather Kill a Dude’ Than Sing About How Much She Loves Him

During a recent podcast appearance, country star Carrie Underwood amusingly explained why she’d rather sing about killing her man than loving him. Fans of the country singer who know her career well will realize there aren’t many overly mushy love songs in her catalog. She leans towards the vengeful side of things when it comes to relationship-based tracks. For example, “Before He Cheats,” one of her biggest hits from 2005.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Porter Wagoner
Person
Dolly Parton
Glamour

Dakota Johnson Is Finally Able to Be Honest About Fifty Shades: ‘It Was Always a Battle’

Dakota Johnson has revealed some behind-the-scenes turmoil from Fifty Shades of Grey—and no, she wasn't talking about Jamie Dornan. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Johnson described the filming process for the franchise as “mayhem,” in part because of the creative control held by the book's author E.L. James, who Johnson refers to as Erika. “I signed up to do a very different version of the film we ended up making,” Johnson said. Specifically, Johnson revealed that James wanted to keep protagonist Anastasia Steele's “incredibly cheesy” inner monologues in the movie, even though they “wouldn’t work to say out loud.”
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

Judith Light From ‘Who’s The Boss?’ Is 73, Lives Away From Husband, Focuses On Career

For eight seasons, Who’s the Boss? introduced audiences to a crowd of engaging characters played by actors both with impressive resumes and who were rising in the ranks. Of particular prominence was Judith Light, who played Angela Robinson Bower, responsible for allowing Tony Micelli to initiate the big start to this unique plot. This was certainly a powerful addition to her filmography but it was not her first – or last – big, standout role. What has she been doing since the series ended?
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Amazon Prime Day#Bestseller#Royalties
Distractify

What Is Vabbing? Women on TikTok Swear This Absurd Technique Will Instantly Make You More Attractive

Back in my day, I’d spritz some of Bath & Body Works' signature Warm Vanilla Sugar scent on me before homeroom in hopes that all the teenage boys would gravitate toward me like magnets. Did it work? Not really, but I still enjoyed smelling like a candle as I awkwardly trudged through the halls and tried to let all my potential suitors get a whiff of me.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘The Lucy Show’: Vivian Vance Once Set the Record Straight About Her Off-Screen Relationship With Lucille Ball on Her Radio Show

In the world of classic TV, one team that you cannot dislodge from the history books is Lucille Ball and Vivian Vance of The Lucy Show. Obviously, both actresses were stars in the Ball-Desi Arnaz sitcom I Love Lucy. Ball and Vance would continue to work together in The Lucy-Desi Comedy Hour in their Lucy Ricardo and Ethel Mertz roles.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Outsider.com

Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Describes Growing Up With a Famous Father: ‘Very Down to Earth’

The career of Clint Eastwood has spanned decades with him starring in movies ranging from Dirty Harry to Unforgiven. He has enjoyed massive success and continues to do so. It might lead some movie stars to get the “big head” and think the world revolves around them. Apparently, this is not the case for our man Clint. One of his daughters pulled back the curtain on her father’s private life.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

71K+
Followers
56K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy