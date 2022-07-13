Ashley McBryde Announces Return To The Stage, Says Short Hiatus: “Was Something That Could Not Be Avoided”

Ashley McBryde is BACK.

After canceling several shows earlier this month due to “personal reasons,” Ashley will pick back up as an opener on Dierks Bentley’s Beers On Me Tour tomorrow night in Charleston, South Carolina, after having Elle King fill in over the last couple weeks.

Last fall, Ashley also cancelled a couple of tour dates after sustaining injuries from a horseback riding accident, but she was quick to update fans on her health status of that at the time.

With this announcement a little over a month ago, fans were quick to encourage McBryde to take needed time for herself, sending a tremendous amount of well wishes her way, though she remained vague as to the specific reasons for her short hiatus.

Regardless of why she had to take time off, it’s great to hear that she’s doing well and back in full force doing what she does best as a kickass musician taking country music by storm.

Here’s the full message from Ashley that her team posted on Instagram, where she noted she would open up to fans on what’s been going on someday down the road:

“I’ll be back on the road this weekend and am so excited to see you all!

I didn’t anticipate having to take time away. However, it was something that could not be avoided. More on that someday. Thank you for the outpouring of love and support.

Now back to business, a little spackle, a little sparkle… see you this weekend Trybe!”