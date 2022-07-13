ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland City Council members introduce legislation that would ban conversion therapy for children within the community

 3 days ago
CLEVELAND — Members of Cleveland City Council on Tuesday introduced legislation that would ban the practice of conversion therapy on children within the community. The ordinance is being sponsored by Council members Brian Mooney, Kerry McCormack, Jenny Spencer, Rebecca Maurer, and Stephanie Howse. Specifically it would prohibit all mental health professionals...

Cleveland.com

A textbook case of watchdog journalism, courtesy of reporter Laura Hancock: Letter from the Editor

We talk a lot in the media about watchdog journalism, about asking government leaders hard questions and shining a spotlight on what they do. A lot of it shows up in stories we write, like the many we have had about the $66 million in slush funds secretly created by Cuyahoga County Council, but some of it is just part of the reporting process and is never seen by readers.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Closing of UH Richmond Medical Center services will be tough on Richmond Heights’ budget, but mayor says residents will still get quality medical care

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The announcement Thursday (July 14) that University Hospitals, come Aug. 12, will no longer provide inpatient and emergency services or surgeries at its UH Richmond Medical Center will hurt the city’s tax base, but Mayor Kim Thomas and Richmond Heights Fire Chief Marc Neumann say it won’t necessarily have an impact on the level of medical care available to residents.
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Darnell T. Brewer in the 18th Ohio House District Democratic primary Aug. 2: endorsement editorial

Redistricting maneuvers left Darnell T. Brewer’s mom on the opposite side of the street in Cleveland from the newly drawn 18th Ohio House District where Brewer is running -- and unable to vote for her son in a district that covers a large chunk of Cleveland and all of Garfield Heights and Maple Heights. Brewer’s last bid for elected office was an unsuccessful 2009 run for Cleveland City Council -- yet the 46-year-old social services coordinator for a Cleveland senior citizens complex has emerged as the only Democrat on the 18th District primary ballot Aug. 2. Luckily for district voters, Brewer has risen to the occasion.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Cleveland job fair offers formerly incarcerated persons a 'second chance'

CLEVELAND — Editor's Note: The above video is from a 2019 story about Edwin's Bakery, a business dedicated to employing and training formerly incarcerated individuals. The Cuyahoga County Office of Reentry and Northeast Ohio VA Healthcare System partnered Friday to host the fourth annual Breaking Down Barriers Hiring Event, a job fair aimed at helping formerly incarcerated persons seek jobs and remove legal barriers in the hiring process.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

UH study finds Cleveland patients with greatest cardiac risk factors live in formerly redlined neighborhoods: The Wake Up for Friday, July 15, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. The sunshine continues today, with highs in the low 80s. The weekend will bring some chances for much-needed rain. Although Saturday will be sunny and warm, with highs in the mid-80s, there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the evening and overnight. There is an even better chance on Sunday, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-80s. Read more.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland City Council reverses course on using Slavic Village site for container storage, freeing up property elsewhere for new county jail

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland City Council this week walked back a symbolic blockade against using a Slavic Village property to help build a new jail. Council Wednesday amended a previous resolution that “strongly” opposed use of the Cuyahoga Valley Industrial Center (CVIC) as the new location for a jail or as an alternate home for a container storage facility currently housed on another potential jail site. Now, council only opposes using the site for a new jail.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County moves forward with $5.3 million in ARPA funding for new zoo exhibit, parks and more: Stimulus Watch

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cuyahoga County Council committee on Thursday agreed to move forward with a dozen COVID stimulus projects worth $5.3 million. The projects, which still require approval from the full council, include money for the zoo, building playgrounds and renovating community centers. The money would almost entirely...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
