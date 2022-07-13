ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville Police Make Arrest of Suspect Accused of Breaking into Vehicles

 3 days ago

July 13, 2022

Lee Evancho

Jacksonville, AL – Per Chief Marcus Wood, there was a heavy presence of Law Enforcement Officers around the area of Mountain Street and Church Ave on Tuesday, July 12th. Officers were attempting to locate a subject that was suspected of breaking in vehicles in that area. After chasing the suspect through multiple neighborhoods the suspect was arrested and charged with multiple charges. The Chief noted via the police facebook page that there is no threat to the safety of the citizens in that area.

