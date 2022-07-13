Jacksonville Police Make Arrest of Suspect Accused of Breaking into Vehicles

Oxford, AL – The Oxford Fire department shared that Oxford, Al Fire Department, Heflin Fire Department, Oxford Health Systems Paramedics, and ALEA are working a fatality wreck at the 192 mm. Traffic is backed up and down to one lane. Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2:31 p.m. Thursday, July 14, has caused a lane closure. The right lane on Interstate 20 eastbound near the 192 mile marker, in Calhoun County is currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.

OXFORD, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO