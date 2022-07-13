ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crocs Goes Goth With New Mastermind Japan Collaboration & Skull Jibbitz

By Tara Larson
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 days ago
When you think of Crocs, edgy might not be the first description that comes to mind. But Japanese streetwear brand, Mastermind gives the brand’s classic style a makeover .

The shoe company teamed up with the high-end brand to create limited-edition Clog collection featuring two unisex styles. The shoes will be available in an all-black version as well as black and white. The styles feature a relatively standard silhouette from Crocs, but Mastermind’s signature skull style comes into play through the oversized Jibbitz charms and strap locks. There’s also additional branding printed on the rubberized heel.

Mastermind is a Japanese high-end clothing company founded by Masaaki Homma in 1997. The brand mixes street and luxury aesthetics with bold patterns and graphics, such as leopard and subtle paint splatters on hoodies, T-shirts and more.

This marks Crocs’ latest collaborative launch , coming just after the brand announced a recent partnership with MCM at the end of June . The brand’s Classic Clog style has soared in popularity over the past few years and continues to gain fans through many makeovers from a range of fashion and food brands, including Kurt Geiger, Sweethearts, Vera Bradley and Lisa Frank. Celebrities have also joined the fun, with stars like Justin Bieber, Saweetie, Post Malone and Diplo bringing their own spins to the comfortable shoes.

The Mastermind Japan x Crocs Clogs will available at the Crocs.com , mastermind Japan dealers, and select stores like GR8 starting July 15.

Discover more Crocs collaborations over the years in the gallery.

Community Policy