Uvalde, TX

State Rep. Joe Moody claims Uvalde officer checked phone to talk to Eva Mireles

By SBG San Antonio
CBS Austin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUVALDE, Texas – The State Representative of Texas, Joe Moody has spoken up since the surveillance video of the Robb Elementary shooting was released. The...

cbsaustin.com

Related
iheart.com

Texas Governor Shares Why Leaked Uvalde Footage Was So 'Shocking'

Footage from inside Robb Elementary School during the tragic shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead was leaked on Tuesday (July 12) by two local news outlets — KVUE and the Austin American-Statesman. Earlier this week, top cop in Texas Steven McCraw decried the video's release, saying...
TEXAS STATE
kgns.tv

Governor Abbott responds to Uvalde shooting surveillance video

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott says it’s shocking that newly leaked video of the Uvalde school massacre doesn’t match what he had first described to the public as a swift and brave confrontation. The governor said Thursday that none of the inaction by officers that...
News Channel 25

Texas police make arrest in double-homicide case

KYLE, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff's Department made a double-homicide arrest around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Officials said they received a call from a man who claimed to have shot two people and located the call to the 100 block of Lawnsdale in Kyle. Deputies arrived at the scene finding two deceased males and identified the alleged shooter to be Noe Raymundo Ibarra.
KYLE, TX
Euri Giles | Clareifi

Beto keeps “showing up for and standing up with Uvalde”, while Abbott keeps spending money on the border.

Earlier this week in Uvalde, TX, The Unheard Voices March and Rally took place to demand justice and accountability from lawmakers in the wake of the Robb Elementary School shooting that claimed the lives of 19 children and 2 of their teachers. Beto O'Rourke, who has been outspoken about the need for gun reform in the wake of the shooting, showed up to march with the protesters. When asked why he decided to attend, Beto said "These families deserve our support, they deserve justice, they deserve answers, and they deserve action. Every one of them to a person has told me they never want to see another family go through this. So, I'm marching with them today to support what they're doing and what they're asking for".
UVALDE, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas couple arrested after dead baby found in their filthy apartment, police say

ODESSA, Texas - A Texas couple was arrested this week after officers found a dead eight-month-old baby in their apartment, police said. The Odessa Police Department revealed the gruesome details in an arrest affidavit, saying the infant had heavy bruising and swelling to the left side of his face and head. There were also multiple, smaller bruises along the top of the dead baby’s cranium, police said.
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for July 8-14, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of July 8-14, 2022, according to Burnet County sheriff’s logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
americasvoice.org

San Antonio Express-News Editorial: Greg Abbott Chooses “Border Showmanship” and “Politics” Over Border Solutions

Washington, DC – More voices are calling out Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s relentless nativism, including how his escalating campaign against immigrants comes at the expense of real policy solutions. In a must-read new editorial, the San Antonio Express-News condemns Gov. Abbott’s “border showmanship” and prioritization of “politics” instead...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
25 News KXXV and KRHD

Faces of Fort Hood: Annette Whittenberger

KILLEEN, TX — Central Texans are connected to Fort Hood in many ways, each with a unique story to tell. Meet Annette Whittenberger, a U.S. Army veteran who proudly served her country for 17 years. Whittenberger is also a female soldier that was forced to endure more than just...
FORT HOOD, TX
CBS Austin

O'Rourke, Abbott share latest fundraising numbers

The campaign teams for Republican incumbent Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke share their fundraising figures for the latest reporting period from February 20th to June 30th. "Beto is in the game, but Abbott still has a lot more money in the bank," said SMU professor of political science...
TEXAS STATE

