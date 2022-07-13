ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Palm Beach Dealer Indicted on Charges in Connection to Alleged Art Forgery Scheme

By Tessa Solomon
ARTnews
ARTnews
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E4zyW_0geigyRB00

Click here to read the full article.

Disgraced Florida art dealer Daniel Elie Bouaziz has been indicted on charges of wire fraud, mail fraud, and money laundering for allegedly peddling reproductions of works by Jean-Michel Basquiat, Andy Warhol, and Banksy, among other prominent artists, as originals.

Bouaziz was arrested in May for his alleged involvement in the operation, following an F.B.I. raid of one of his Palm Beach galleries, Danieli Fine Art, in December 2021.

Bouaziz faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $500,000 if he is convicted on the four charges.

Bouzaiz also owns Galerie Danieli on Worth Avenue, a popular destination for outposts of blue-chip galleries. The F.B.I. indictment states that the fraudulent art sold from Bouaziz’s enterprises was originally listed on online auction sites at low prices; Bouaziz bought them and marketed them as originals. He provided misleading provenance documents to create the appearance of authenticity, as well as “false assertions and appraisals,” according to the indictment , with a stamped signature block that read “Daniel Bouaziz, Certified International Fine Art Appraiser.”

Among the the fraudulent works believed to have been sold by the Algeria-born French art dealer was a “Basquiat” that he bought on LiveAuctioneers for $495, authorities said.  The dealer allegedly flipped the work to an undercover FBI agent for $12 million. A member of the Basquiat estate’s since-disbanded authentication committee identified the work as a fake, according to the criminal complaint affidavit .

Bouaziz is also accused of having sold a Roy Lichtenstein print to an undercover agent for $25,000. A comparison of the reproduction with an image of the original in the artist’s catalogue raisonné revealed several glaring differences in the color schemes.

The authorities became involved after clients of Bouaziz started to demand their payments back, with no success.

“Other victims, who also reported concerns to Bouaziz about the authenticity of their purchased work, both before and after the execution of the gallery search warrants, received some repayment from Bouaziz,” the complaint said.

More from ARTnews.com
Best of ARTnews.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BOCANEWSNOW

KINGS POINT DELRAY: Cocaine Charge For Resident

DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Gerald Fitzgerald is the latest Kings Point Delray Beach resident to trade the cozy confines of his 850 square foot unit for the almost always closed bars in the Palm Beach County Jail. Fitzgerald, 63, was arrested...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SEVEN BRIDGES DELRAY: Feds Seek 30 Months For Tracy Jedlicki

DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Seven Bridges Delray Beach homeowner Tracy Jedlicki will find out next week just how long she will spend in federal prison for her role in an international boiler room scam. Jedlicki will join the unprecedented number of homeowners from the new community of Seven Bridges who have been prosecuted by the Department of Justice for completely unrelated schemes and scams.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Palm Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Palm Beach, FL
cbs12.com

Three men arrested in drug-related murder in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police arrested three people in connection to a drug-related killing in Boynton Beach. The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. on Friday at the Homing Inn on S. Federal Highway. Police found a 66-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound. Police identified "three violent...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

PBSO Identifies Suspect Driver, Victim In Fatal Hit And Run

BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Christiano Castronova, 25, is the man police say struck and killed Lake Worth resident Lesly Ulyesse, then fled the scene until he was caught by police in unincorporated Boynton Beach Friday night. He lives in the 9700 block of Majestic Way in Boynton Beach.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

MURDER SUICIDE VICTIM IDENTIFIED IN BOCA RATON ATTACK

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — BocaNewsNow.com has confirmed that Dena Vanvoorhis, 65, of Sharon, Connecticut was shot and killed in the home at 5500 NW Third Terrace on Sunday. She is the victim of the murder-suicide that continues to be the subject of controversy involving the Boca Raton Police Department.
BOCA RATON, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Warhol
Person
Roy Lichtenstein
Person
Thomas Gainsborough
Person
Jean Michel Basquiat
Person
Banksy
Person
Damien Hirst
BOCANEWSNOW

DEVELOPING: COPS STOP VEHICULAR HOMICIDE DRIVER IN SOUTH PALM BEACH COUNTY

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: SUNDAY, JULY 16, 2022: Suspect and victim information released by PBSO. Read Here. BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An alleged hit and run driver who struck and killed a pedestrian in Lantana tonight was just stopped in Boynton Beach. The Palm Beach County […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Forgery#Art Gallery#Art World#Fraud#F B I#Galerie Danieli#French#Liveauctioneers#Fbi
wflx.com

3 suspects arrested after man, 66, killed in Boynton Beach

Three suspects were arrested Friday in connection with the fatal shooting of a 66-year-old man in Boynton Beach, police said. Officials said the victim was killed at the Homing Inn, located at 2821 South Federal Highway, early Friday morning. Police said officers were called to the inn just before 1...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Woman plunged to her death from a drawbridge. Wrongful death settlement includes safety changes, $8.3 million for family.

When the Royal Park Bridge in West Palm Beach opened beneath Carol Wright in February, the frightening plummet to her death left behind more than a void in the lives of her loved ones. She left behind a legacy — one of increased safety measures and access to opportunity. The attorney representing Wright’s family, Lance Ivey, announced on Friday that the wrongful death lawsuit was settled for ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Top South Florida prosecutor wants ex-wife’s deposition sealed

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A request by the top prosecutor of a South Florida county to seal a deposition his ex-wife gave in another case has set off a public records challenge from two newspapers. Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg has asked a state judge to prevent...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Arts
Palm Beach Daily News

3 arrested in fatal shooting of 66-year-old man at Boynton Beach motel

BOYTNON BEACH — City police arrested three men Friday in connection to the fatal shooting of a 66-year-old man at a motel in Boynton Beach. Officers arrested Erikson Durandisse, 34, Shawn Crosby, 28, and Eduard Duarte Carmona, 24, on charges of first-degree murder and robbery. Investigators say the three were involved the fatal shooting at the Homing Inn on South Federal Highway.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Pompano Beach Woman, 96, Charged with Hit-and-Run Released From Jail

A 96-year-old woman who is accused of renting a car and striking a pedestrian then driving away is back home in Pompano Beach. Renee Buchsbaum was released from the Broward County Jail on her own recognizance the day after her arrest on July 6 for a hit-and-run that happened about 4:15 p.m. March 31, court records showed.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
ARTnews

ARTnews

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
898K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy