Leake County, MS

Animal Neglect, Multiple Disturbances, & Minor Crashes in Leake

By Ashlee Davis
kicks96news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article8:36 a.m. – Carthage Police were alerted to a reckless driver traveling on HWY 16 East coming into the city limits. 9:10 a.m. –Carthage Police were dispatched to Carthage...

www.kicks96news.com

WWL-AMFM

Suspected drug traffickers off the streets

Terrebonne Parish Sheriffs Department has arrested two Houma men on multiple charges in connection with an Investigation completed by the Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Task Force. Cedric Anthony Banks, 30, of Houma, and James Darnell Diggs III, 26, of Houma, were located and arrested for multiple narcotics and weapons violations, stemming from the investigation.
HOUMA, LA
Daily Mail

'Think twice about putting illegal drugs in your body': Florida sheriff's dire warning after NINE people die and 10 are hospitalized after fentanyl overdoses over the holiday weekend in one Florida county

Nine people died - including five in 24 hours - and several others were hospitalized over the holiday weekend from suspected fentanyl overdoses in a rural Florida county. At least 19 people overdosed over the holiday weekend, leaving nine people dead, four in cardiac arrest and six others have been hospitalized and intubed in Gadsden County, according to the Tallahassee Democrat. All were between the ages of 34 and 67, and at least two of them were women.
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
Oregon Coast Breaking News

Driver Arrested For Meth and Warrants

State Police Trooper Kolacz stopped the driver of a Honda Accord for a moving violation on Hwy 18. During contact the driver he provided false information about himself, was not carrying a driver’s license, and had three active warrants for his arrest when he provided the false information. The driver, identified as 35-year old Charles J Cupell was arrested and transported to the Lincoln County Jail where he was lodged on the three warrants (two out of Lincoln County and one out of Clackamas County) and three new crimes. He was issued a violation citation for having less than 2 grams of methamphetamines, for driving on a suspended license, and driving without insurance.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
Lootpress

Hotel drug bust leads to two arrests

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two individuals were arrested early on Monday in a drug bust at a Raleigh County hotel. According to reports from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 3:00am Monday morning, Cpl. B.J. Adkins responded to suspicious activity in the parking lot of the Microtel at 2130 Harper Road in Beckley.
BECKLEY, WV
truecrimedaily

Mississippi man accused of fatally beating mother with hammer

JACKSON, Miss. (TCD) -- A 21-year-old man stands accused of fatally beating his 42-year-old mother. According to WAPT-TV, on Wednesday, June 15, Dekarius Funches allegedly beat Latasha Funches to death with a hammer at a home on Lakewood Drive and fled the scene. It was reportedly the victim's daughter who initially found the body and called authorities.
JACKSON, MS
CBS DFW

Texas man arrested for possession after asking police for protection from drug dealers

MARSHALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Harrison County Sheriff's arrested a man who came to the police station in fear for his life from drug dealers he owed money to. Unfortunately for the man, identified as Pedro Serrano, he also told officers he had a big bag of methamphetamine in his car, which was parked outside the station.  Officers arrested the 32-year-old on June 16.  "Law enforcement is a unique career, and every day is different, as this episode clearly shows. I am thankful these narcotics landed in our lap instead of the streets or lives of our community. Fortunately, none of my staff were injured during the struggle of trying to arrest this suspect," said Harrison County Sheriff Brandon 'BJ' Fletcher. Sheriffs said Serrano also resisted arrest. After he was in-custody, Task Force Investigators secured and executed a search warrant for Serrano's vehicle, revealing 825 grams of methamphetamine. Serrano was charged with possession and resisting arrest. 
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
Narcity

BC Police Found A Baby Deer In Someone's Backseat & Seized Drugs Too (PHOTOS)

An unusual traffic stop in Fort St. John, B.C. led to police seizing a one-month-old deer, and drugs. Police discovered the adorable baby deer after stopping a vehicle in the early morning on June 30. People in the car were then "arrested for the possession of live wildlife, with the subsequent investigation resulting in drugs being seized," police said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
connect-bridgeport.com

Motorcycle Accident on July 4 Requires Medical Flight

Officials with the Randolph County Sheriff's Department confirmed that shortly after 6 p.m. (6:12 p.m.) on July 4 they responded to a single. motorcylce accident on U.S. Route 33 East near Middle Mountain. According to a press release from the department, deputies arrived on scene and found Stephen Blackburn had...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV

