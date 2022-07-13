ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Jennifer Aniston’s Favorite Collagen Powders Are On Sale at Amazon Prime Day

By Danielle Directo-Meston
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DX4sL_0geigKZT00

If Jennifer Aniston and Addison Rae’s star power hasn’t yet convinced you to mix Vital Proteins into your wellness routine, perhaps a major sale might? Right now, the supplement brand’s best-selling collagen powders and pills are on sale for up to 40 percent off during Amazon Prime Day , but you only have until the end of today to stock up.

Although the brand’s newest protein bars — whipped up with the help of Aniston , its starry chief creative director — or Rae- beloved gummies aren’t included in the Prime Day sale, you can shop the company’s range of powdered collagen peptides in unflavored and chocolate options, marine collagen, lactose-free performance protein powders in chocolate and vanilla flavors, beauty collagen powder with hyaluronic acid in tropical hibiscus and strawberry lemon flavors, matcha collagen latte powder, the vitamin C- and caffeine-infused Morning Get Up & Glow powder, beef liver pills and beef gelatin powder. The deals apply to a variety of canister sizes, so can get travel-friendly packets and bulk containers.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Vital Proteins uses types 1 and 3 collagens, which are used in dietary supplements that focus on preserving skin elasticity, healthy nails and hair and joint and bone health. The products are non-GMO verified, approved for Whole 30 programs and suitable for paleo, gluten-free and kosher diets. It’s worth noting that the FDA hasn’t evaluated the company’s statements and that products aren’t intended to prevent, diagnose, treat or cure any health conditions.

Ahead, check out some of the best Vital Proteins products to shop during Amazon Prime Day, and see more of our best deals to shop now until the end of the day here.

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder with Hyaluronic Acid

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FTnwi_0geigKZT00

Buy: Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder with Hyaluronic Acid (reg. $47) $39.99

Vital Proteins Morning Get Up and Glow Collagen Peptides Powder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jbj9P_0geigKZT00

Buy: Vital Proteins Morning Get Up and Glow Collagen Peptides Powder (reg. $32) $31.99

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder Travel Packs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OSvQA_0geigKZT00

Buy: Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder Travel Packs (reg. $37) $36.29

Vital Proteins Chocolate Collagen Powder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ssrfh_0geigKZT00

Buy: Vital Proteins Chocolate Collagen Powder (reg. $47) $44.99

Vital Proteins Marine Collagen Peptides Powder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ylCca_0geigKZT00

Buy: Vital Proteins Marine Collagen Peptides Powder, 7.8 oz. (reg. $39) $35.99

Vital Proteins Matcha Green Tea Collagen Latte Powder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qyxGJ_0geigKZT00

Buy: Vital Proteins Matcha Green Tea Collagen Latte Powder (reg. $31) $31.00

Vital Proteins Beauty Collagen Peptides Powder

Buy: Vital Proteins Beauty Collagen Peptides Powder (reg. $27) $24.95

Buy: Vital Performance Protein Powder, 25g (reg. $30) $28.99

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 1

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

These Are the Best Steals to Shop at Target’s Deal Days Sale to Rival Amazon Prime Day

Target’s Deal Days have arrived. The Minneapolis-based mass retailer has kicked off its three-day shopping event to rival Amazon Prime Day, and shoppers can now save up to 50 percent off electronics, clothing, swimwear, accessories, beauty, home decor, toys, groceries, back-to-school essentials and more through July 13. This year marks Target’s fourth annual Deal Days, among the many Amazon Prime Day alternative sales geared towards attracting discount-seeking shoppers away from the e-commerce giant this month. Ahead, keep reading for everything you need to know about Target’s summer savings, including the best deals and how to save the most during the three-day...
SHOPPING
The Hollywood Reporter

The 45+ Best Amazon Prime Day Alternative Day Sales Happening Online Right Now

As shoppers are readying their wallets for Amazon Prime Day on July 12 and 13, many retailers are piggy-backing off the epic two-day shopping event and offering their own deals to compete with the e-commerce giant. Amazon Prime membership costs $15 per month or $139 annually, and only members can access the online marketplace’s exclusive deals during the retail therapy bonanza. For those looking to avoid shelling out extra money on an Amazon Prime membership, the great news is that there are plenty of end-of-season savings to shop elsewhere online. Retailers including Best Buy, Kohl’s and Target have announced their own...
INTERNET
AOL Corp

Amazon just dropped the motherlode of weekend deals — starting at just $3

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Are you ready to get your shop on? Well, it's a good thing that Amazon just dropped a ton of summer weekend sales, ranging from smart TVs to air fryers to wardrobe wonders and just about everything in between. We've gathered all the best savings for you right here, so you can enjoy your spree without all that pesky research!
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Addison Rae
BGR.com

Oops: Amazon forgot to end these 25 amazing Prime Day deals

Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR’s big Prime Day deals roundup and you’ll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products. Unfortunately, however, Prime Day has come to an end. Amazon said that millions of deals were available...
SHOPPING
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Rocks Denim Shorts & Matching Top While Watching Prince Harry’s Polo Game

Meghan Markle specializes in looking sophisticated, even while wearing casual shorts. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, was seen wearing cute denim shorts and a matching button-down top while happily observing her husband Prince Harry, 37, at a polo match on Friday, June 17. In photos, a radiant Meghan wore her hair loosely pulled back and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and elegant jewelry, including a watch. In one photo, Meghan was seen relaxing under a tent with Prince Harry, who was wearing protective gear for the match.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powders#Collagen#Amazon Prime Day#Vital Proteins#Travel Accessories#Paramount
latest-hairstyles.com

8 Gorgeous Highlights Ideas for Gray Hair

Few things are certain in life other than getting older. And with age comes life experience and physical change — including getting gray hairs. While many of us will go gray, the journey to full-on silver hair is different for everyone. Some of us first notice a few white strands around our temples in our 20s, while others first notice a gray patch around the hairline in their 40s. Either way, whether you decide to conceal your grays with hair dye or leave them be is entirely up to you.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TheStreet

Amazon Delivers Some Bad News for the Economy

For several decades, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report operated on a model of unfettered growth. Since coming onto the scene in 1994, the e-commerce giant has continued expanding to not only push out many independent retailers but singlehandedly take up 45% of the American e-commerce market. Periods of...
BUSINESS
Mashed

Hostess' New Snack Cakes' Name Has Shoppers Confused

As of June 21, Hostess has officially embraced cryptocurrency and its inevitable growth within the food industry — but not exactly in the way customers may have expected. It's a new world: Food NFTs are on the rise, McDonald's made a meme cryptocurrency worth $6 million, and even chains like Chipotle have begun accepting cryptocurrency as a payment method, per Nation's Restaurant News.
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off

Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces and just $12 for a 1.6-ounce bottle. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect...
HAIR CARE
shefinds

There’s A Shortage Of One Essential Item Across Stores–But Costco Has Them!

There have been a number of shortages on essential products across the country over the past few years. Back at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was toilet paper; a few months ago, it was baby formula; now, a tampon shortage is upon us. Luckily, though, Costco has pulled through with their bulk items just when we needed them most. It turns out this beloved warehouse store is stocked with this feminine hygiene product, and women are rejoicing at the news.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
47K+
Followers
13K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy