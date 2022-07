Matt Carpenter got a second chance at baseball, and he couldn’t be thankful enough to the New York Yankees for taking a gamble at him. Amid a slew of injuries back in May, the Yankees signed Carpenter and quickly added him to the active roster to get the team some help. The 36-year-old slugger has been sensational ever since then, proving to everyone that he still has tons left in the tank despite a dip in his production over the last few years.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 50 MINUTES AGO