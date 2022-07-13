ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

Cruise Nite begins with its 35th year

KSNB Local4
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Central Nebraskans are hitting the streets and flipping up the hood on their favorite rides. Cruise Nite week in Kearney kicked off with a show and shine event at Blueprint Engines Tuesday night. Central Nebraska Auto Club Chairman Brad Kernick says the weeklong event continues to grow...

www.ksnblocal4.com

Kearney Hub

Cruise Nite grand marshal a celebrity from just down the road

KEARNEY — Jay Lewis knows a little something about a lot of things. Take people living in New York City. “Everybody says people in New York are cold,” he said. “Well, they’re not. They are just people. Once you get to know them, basically you have a friend for life. To this day, I keep in touch with five people from New York and I haven’t been there for 10 or 11 years.”
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Island Oasis water slides back after equipment issue

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - For a few days this month, visitors to Island Oasis were unable to use the slides after a piece of equipment failed. Grand Island Recreation Superintendent Jeremy Bachmann said one of the motors had shut off on the Fourth of July and they were unable to restart it.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

No. 6 Kearney Runza upsets No. 3 Scottsbluff WESTCO Zephyr

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The opening round of the A-7 Seniors Legion Baseball Tournament commenced Friday at Duncan Field. No. 6 Kearney Runza was paired with third-ranked Scottsbluff WESTCO Zephyr in the first round. In the end, Runza pulled off the upset in a 6-1 win.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
Nebraska State
Nebraska Cars
City
Kearney, NE
Kearney, NE
Cars
City
Minden, NE
KSNB Local4

#2 GI Home Federal shuts out #7 GI U-Save to earn bragging rights

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The opening round of the A-7 Seniors Legion Baseball Tournament commenced at Duncan Field Friday. In a Battle for Grand Island, No. 2 Home Federal took on seventh-ranked U-Save in the opening round. Home Federal shutout U-Save 8-0 in six innings to claim bragging rights.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

The drumbeat of hot weather through next week..

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The heat came back with a vengence today as many locations saw temperatures in the triple digits, including Kearney and Grand Island. McCook was the warmest at 108 degrees. And North Platte’s 107 degree high broke the old record of 105 going back to 1877.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Frew breathing life into Hastings Sodbusters baseball

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Over the last five years, if you’ve thought of the Hastings Sodbusters, you’ve thought of Jason Frew. Even if you can’t put a face to the name, Frew’s iconic voice likely rings in your ears. “He’s the best at what he does,”...
HASTINGS, NE
Kearney Hub

Thanks to Kearney's attentive lifeguards in the 'Trough of Tragedy'

Someone once told me the key to writing a solid, meaningful column lies not in interpreting emotions and experiences, it lives and breathes in research. For the guts of this column, I put on a swimsuit and headed to one of Kearney’s fine public swimming pools with Granddaughter X to exhaustively research my topic — The Maniacal Trough of Tragedy, better known by its more generic name, the water slide.
KEARNEY, NE
#Vehicles#Vehicle Shows#Cruise Nite#Blueprint Engines#Nebraska Auto Club#Chevy
KSNB Local4

$150,000 Nebraska Pick 5 winning ticket sold in Hastings

HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - One lucky player who bought a Nebraska Pick 5 ticket for the Wednesday, July 13 drawing is holding a ticket worth $150,000. The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Wednesday’s Nebraska Pick 5 draw matched all five winning numbers for the $150,000 jackpot. The ticket was sold at Russ’s Market #07, 611 N Burlington St, in Hastings.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Fire at John Deere dealership in Hastings

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Fire departments from all of Adams County as well as Doniphan and Glenvil were on scene of a late night fire at LandMark Implement in Hastings. The call came in around 9:47 p.m. Wednesday for a fire at the John Deere dealership, located on west Highway 6, with a large amount of smoke coming from the building.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Hot versus super hot: the difference between a heat advisory and excessive heat warning

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - If you stepped outside this afternoon you don’t need a meteorologist to tell you it’s blazing hot out there. But you may need one to help you understand the difference between hot and super hot or the difference between a heat advisory versus a excessive heat warning. The criteria for both an advisory and warning is subjective as climates vary across the country with some populations more or less accustomed to higher heat indices. Let’s start with a heat advisory. This is issued when the heat index, or more commonly called the feel-like temperature, is expected to be between 100 and 105 degrees within the next 12 to 24 hours. The counties involved are usually shaded in peach on a map. If the heat index is expected to be super hot, then a excessive heat watch will be issued 24 to 48 hours in advance. A watch becomes a warning when the feel-like temperatures are expected to be above 105 degrees within 12 to 24 hours. The areas under this type of alert are usually shaded in red on a map. Both the heat advisory and excessive heat warning may be issued for lower criteria early in the season or when a multi-day heat event is expected. And no matter which is issued, if you have to be outside in the heat of the day, it’s always a good rule of thumb to drink lots of fluids, take rest breaks in a cool area and know your limitations. Summer is just getting started and the heat looks to stick around the rest of July.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Cars
KSNB Local4

Slower traffic leads to deadly crash on I-80, according to NSP

COZAD, Neb. (KSNB) - A Cozad woman was killed in a crash on Interstate 80 Thursday night. Nebraska State Patrol said the crash happened at mile marker 215 around 6 p.m. According to NSP, an eastbound semi had slowed because of slower traffic ahead of it, and that’s when it was rear-ended by a Chevrolet Trax.
COZAD, NE
KSNB Local4

Duddleston’s great play not enough in Sodbusters loss to Plainsmen

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It was “Dress Like Your Favorite Athlete” night at Duncan Field for the Hastings Sodbusters evening game with the North Platte Plainsmen. Sawyer Duddleston has a SportsCenter Top 10 worthy play with a catch in the outfield. That momentum was not enough to give...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Homeless shelter looks to expand its housing

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The nationwide housing crisis has tremendously impacted many Americans, in Grand Island women and children are feeling it the most. Hope Harbor, a homeless shelter made up of mostly women and children, are attempting to purchase four homes next door to the organization in effort to add units to their facility and give more housing to those in need.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Central Platte NRD celebrates 50 years, looks toward future

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (NCN) - The Central Platte Natural Resources District is celebrating its past and looking toward its future. On Thursday, the NRD based in Grand Island celebrated the 50th anniversary of the state legislatures creating natural resources districts. General Manager Lyndon Vogt says he’s proud of the CPNRD’s recent flood projects, which prevented tens of millions of dollars of damage in 2019.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Temperatures take off....

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Temperatures will soar the next couple of days as a hot weather pattern sets up across the Plains. An upper level high pressure ridge, currently over the the High Plains, will edge eastward the next couple of day sending temperatures into the 90s and triple digits on Thursday.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Two taken to hospital after crash north of Hastings

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Two people were transported to the hospital after a crash north of Hastings. It happened Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of West Lochland Road and Highway 281. Hastings Police said a blue vehicle on West Lochland Road went to turn north onto Hwy 281 and hit...
HASTINGS, NE

