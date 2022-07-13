Cruise Nite begins with its 35th year

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - If you stepped outside this afternoon you don’t need a meteorologist to tell you it’s blazing hot out there. But you may need one to help you understand the difference between hot and super hot or the difference between a heat advisory versus a excessive heat warning. The criteria for both an advisory and warning is subjective as climates vary across the country with some populations more or less accustomed to higher heat indices. Let’s start with a heat advisory. This is issued when the heat index, or more commonly called the feel-like temperature, is expected to be between 100 and 105 degrees within the next 12 to 24 hours. The counties involved are usually shaded in peach on a map. If the heat index is expected to be super hot, then a excessive heat watch will be issued 24 to 48 hours in advance. A watch becomes a warning when the feel-like temperatures are expected to be above 105 degrees within 12 to 24 hours. The areas under this type of alert are usually shaded in red on a map. Both the heat advisory and excessive heat warning may be issued for lower criteria early in the season or when a multi-day heat event is expected. And no matter which is issued, if you have to be outside in the heat of the day, it’s always a good rule of thumb to drink lots of fluids, take rest breaks in a cool area and know your limitations. Summer is just getting started and the heat looks to stick around the rest of July.

