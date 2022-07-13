ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As MTA drags feet on setting congestion pricing fee, Manhattan BP offers his own suggestions

By Stephen Nessen
Gothamist
Gothamist
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C23Ew_0geift3l00
Traffic on 42nd Street in Manhattan. Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine is trying to help speed up the MTA’s long-delayed congestion pricing program by proposing how much to charge drivers who enter the zone below Manhattan’s 60th Street.

The discussions are supposed to be conducted by the Traffic Mobility Review Board – a panel made up of six members largely chosen by the MTA – who will also determine fees drivers pay or any exemptions. But the MTA still hasn’t formed that panel.

While many politicians have called for their constituents to be exempt from the fees, Levine – a supporter of the program that was approved by the state Legislature in 2019 – is the first one to put forth detailed recommendations on how much to charge drivers. Those fees would be funneled back to the MTA to maintain and repair the subway system, buy new buses and install more elevators.

“We are in part raising these important policy issues now, because we don’t want the fight over these questions to delay us further,” Levine said at a press conference in Manhattan on Wednesday.

Levine outlined a series of recommendations that included charging drivers a different rate depending on what time they enter and leave the zone, charging more during rush hours and less during off-peak hours. He also suggested charging large vehicles more money than smaller ones.

He also offered up a suggestion that should please New Jersey drivers, whose leadership has already complained about the program. He said he wants to ensure vehicles that enter the zone via the Holland or Lincoln tunnels allow that toll to be applied to the congestion pricing fee.

“So that people cannot toll-shop by trying to take a longer trip, for example, across the East River to avoid paying the fee,” Levine said.

Federal officials are still reviewing the MTA’s response to its more than 400 questions about the environmental assessment.

“The MTA has continued to forcefully advance the congestion pricing initiative set in motion by the state,” John McCarthy, the MTA chief of external relations, wrote in a statement. “We welcome the borough president’s support for a program that will reduce traffic, bring significant environmental benefits and provide substantial funding for capital initiatives to benefit mass transit.”

The transit agency isn’t saying what it will charge, or when it’ll meet to discuss the rates.

Speaking to reporters in Queens on Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul reiterated that she “100% supports” congestion pricing, which she said is back on track after the state worked through a “few federal barriers in the spring.”

“We've gone through our community outreach,” she said. “We’re in the process of trying to get this instituted as soon as possible. So we’ll be releasing the timetable as soon as we can.”

With reporting by Jon Campbell.

NY1

15 new illegal dumping cameras to be installed in South Bronx

Commissioner of NYC Department of Sanitation Jessica Tisch and City Councilmember Rafael Salamanca announced a $180,000 funding for the installation of 15 new surveillance cameras Friday. “The Sanitation Department is going to catch you and when we catch you, you can be locked up, you will get a 4,000 dollar...
BRONX, NY
Commercial Observer

More Affordable Parts of Brooklyn, Queens See Big Rent Increases

As the average rent in Manhattan surpasses $5,000 a month for the first time, the latest report from brokerage MNS finds that even more affordable parts of Brooklyn and Queens saw some of the largest rent increases in the past month. In Brooklyn, MNS finds that average rents increased in...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 2434 Bronx Park East in Allerton, Bronx

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 2434 Bronx Park East, an eight-story residential building in Allerton, The Bronx. Designed by Fred Geremia Architects and developed by Franc Gjini, the structure yields 38 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 18 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $50,743 to $187,330.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Heavy rainfall causes street flooding in parts of NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Street flooding was reported in areas of New York City after heavy rain fell Saturday afternoon. The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for much of the New York City as strong showers and thunderstorms made their way across the city. The flood advisory was in effect for Manhattan, Queens […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
qchron.com

Riders continue to storm the roadways

Despite a push from Mayor Adams to address the ongoing issue of ATVs, dirt bikes and other unlicensed vehicles taking over the streets in packs, videos have continued to circulate and complaints to be aired, especially after this past weekend, as traffic again was thwarted by the brigades. Councilwoman Joann...
QUEENS, NY
