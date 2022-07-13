ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Stateside Podcast: What to know about omicron BA.5

michiganradio.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than two years after the first case of COVID-19 was announced in Michigan, the virus continues to mutate and spread throughout the state. The overall number of cases has been increasing in the past couple of weeks, likely due to a new subvariant of the virus. The subvariant...

Stateside Podcast: Photographing "birds doing stuff" in Michigan

Grand Rapidian Steve Jessmore won the Audubon national professional photography award for the second year in a row. This time for his picture of northern shoveler ducks titled "Feeding Frenzy". Jessmore spent a career as a photojournalist, most recently with the Flint Journal. But it's his turn with nature photography that's launched him in recent years.
FLINT, MI
Stateside: Thursday, July 14, 2022

On this episode of Stateside, Michigan Radio’s data journalist Nisa Khan stopped by to discuss what consumers need to be aware of when using phone apps that track menstrual cycles following the recent Supreme Court ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Center. After that, we spoke with Steve Jessmore, a renowned nature photographer about his award winning work and his career as a photojournalist. Then, Michigan Public Radio Network’s Capitol reporter Colin Jackson updated us about a protest by “We Can’t Wait,” a group of car crash victims and their advocates who are upset about Michigan’s change in auto insurance law that limits care. To end the program, we turned to our friends at Interlochen Public Radio’s show, Points North to hear about a deadly fungus that is killing bats.
MICHIGAN STATE
New web scanning technology helps protect the Great Lakes from invasive species

Great Lakes officials are using tech to scan the web for businesses selling invasive species. The Great Lakes Commission is testing a web-crawler that scans for websites selling invasive species that could harm the Great Lakes. Some of the species are restricted in parts of the Great Lakes. “What’s legal...
TECHNOLOGY
Consumers Energy settles rate case before Michigan Public Service Commission

Consumers Energy has agreed to a settlement in its rate case pending before the Michigan Public Service Commission. Consumers had originally asked for permission to add a total of $278 million in additional charges to customers. But a host of groups, including Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office intervened in the case, arguing that Consumers couldn’t justify that type of rate increase.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan's revenue more than $1 billion ahead of projections

Michigan brought in over $3 billion in taxes in June. The latest monthly report from the House Fiscal Agency shows year-to-date revenue is now over a billion dollars ahead of the previous estimate. That’s around $966.8 million in extra General Fund/General Purpose revenue and School Aid Fund revenue that’s $85.4...
MICHIGAN STATE
Ryan Kelley pushes back against insurrection charges, lawsuit in GOP debate

In a Republican candidate debate, gubernatorial hopeful Ryan Kelley spoke out against criminal charges filed against him and a lawsuit filed this week that claims he’s not eligible to serve as governor. The forum was taped Friday on WKAR-TV’s “Off The Record,” where the candidates seeking the Republican nomination...
MICHIGAN STATE

