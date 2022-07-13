Stateside Podcast: What to know about omicron BA.5

On this episode of Stateside, Michigan Radio’s data journalist Nisa Khan stopped by to discuss what consumers need to be aware of when using phone apps that track menstrual cycles following the recent Supreme Court ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Center. After that, we spoke with Steve Jessmore, a renowned nature photographer about his award winning work and his career as a photojournalist. Then, Michigan Public Radio Network’s Capitol reporter Colin Jackson updated us about a protest by “We Can’t Wait,” a group of car crash victims and their advocates who are upset about Michigan’s change in auto insurance law that limits care. To end the program, we turned to our friends at Interlochen Public Radio’s show, Points North to hear about a deadly fungus that is killing bats.

