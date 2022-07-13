ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mill Creek, WA

Large Crowds Expected at the Mill Creek Festival

By Mario Lotmore
lynnwoodtimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILL CREEK, Wash. – The weather looks perfect for the return of the Mill Creek Festival this weekend, July 16-17, 2022. Based on attendance at the City’s other outdoor events this summer, large crowds are expected, so plan for increased traffic in the area. The Festival, hosted...

lynnwoodtimes.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lynnwoodtimes.com

Public invited to Afrolatino festival in Lynnwood

Aside from the vendors and food stands, a rock band will play an assortment of live Latin music from bachata, meringue, to salsa, urging attendees to get up and dance. Mario Lotmore is originally from The Bahamas and for the last seven years has called Mukilteo, WA his home. Having lived in every region of the United States has exposed him to various cultures, people, and approaches to life. Lotmore created the Lynnwood Times to represent the character of a diverse and growing Lynnwood. The launching of the city’s community newspaper will only help bring neighborhoods together. Lotmore was an industrial engineer by trade and proven success implementing and managing lean accountable processes and policies within his eighteen years of operations excellence, strategic development, and project management in the aerospace, manufacturing, and banking industries. Over his career he has saved and created hundreds of union and non-union jobs. Lotmore is the President of a Homeowner Association, an active Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics volunteer in his community, and former Boeing 747 Diversity Council leader. Mario’s talent is finding “that recipe” of shared destiny to effectively improve the quality of life for others.
LYNNWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Councilman Moon making a “splash” pad in Mukilteo

MARYSVILLE, Wash., July 14, 2022 — Splash pads, spray parks, spray grounds, whatever you want to call them, small parks equipped with waterworks are a crowd favorite among families with small children. In 2008, hundreds of kids tested the spray pad at Snohomish County’s Willis D. Tucker Park before the ribbon was even cut for the new facility. Splash parks in Everett, Marysville, Edmonds, and Lynnwood have opened to similar enthusiasm. With so many fantastic aquatic venues nearby, one Mukilteo City Council member is looking to build one in his city. “I would love to see something like this in #Mukilteo would you?” Councilman Jason Moon wrote in a Facebook post with a photo of Willis D. Tucker’s splash pad.
MUKILTEO, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Society
Mill Creek, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
City
Mukilteo, WA
City
Mill Creek, WA
parentmap.com

Summer Nights in Bothell

The City of Bothell is excited to announce a new six-week event series in the heart of our community, downtown Bothell. Summer Nights in Bothell – a weekly, family-friendly celebration in the months of July and August – will showcase local music, art, food, culture, and more! Join us in our inaugural year as we create a new Friday night tradition.
BOTHELL, WA
auburn-reporter.com

County road crews clean trash from Green River Road

Early on the morning of Wednesday, July 13, several bright red King County dump trucks filed onto 94th Place South off of Green River Road to clean up trash and debris from the roadway. The stretch of unincorporated King County in between Kent and Auburn is a hotspot for illegal dumping.
KING COUNTY, WA
KOIN 6 News

Did you know Washington has a ‘haunted’ state park?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – For a true “Blair Witch Project” experience, Pacific Northwest residents might not need to travel far. A campsite in Washington’s Puget Sound area has a reputation for being haunted. Fort Worden Historical State Park, located in Port Townsend, was originally constructed between...
PORTLAND, OR
bellevuereporter.com

The 32nd annual Bellevue Downtown Arts Market is set to feature over 100 artists

The Bellevue Downtown Association is preparing to celebrate and support flourishing artists, craftsmanship and creativity at the 32nd Annual Bellevue Downtown Arts Market later this month. From July 30-31, an outdoor showcase of over 110 unique sculptures, jewelry, home décor, wood, glasswork, fabrics and other local crafts will take place...
BELLEVUE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer Garden#Mathematics#Project Management#Localevent#Local Life#The Mill Creek Festival#164th St Se#159th Pl Se#Battista Brothers#Spike The Impalers#Brick#161st Street Se
KING-5

Humans and wildlife love the Northwest Stream Center Nature Trail

EVERETT, Wash. — Tom Murdoch, director of the Adopt a Stream Foundation, describes the hidden gem that is the Northwest Stream Center Nature Trail: "We're between Seattle and Everett, a half mile up the freeway. It's so accessible, and hardly anybody knows we're here.”. This place may be a...
EVERETT, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
The Suburban Times

Banners returning to Meridian in Puyallup this month

City of Puyallup social media post. Turning south onto Meridian from River Road, you may have noticed something missing for the past few years. Residents probably remember banners being displayed across Meridian. The City is installing the new banner system, slated for July. Learn more here mailchi.mp/puyallupwa.gov…
PUYALLUP, WA
gigharbornow.org

Dearth of Dungeness again cancels South Sound crabbing season

The Puget Sound crabbing season opened last week. For the fifth straight year, most of the waters surrounding the Gig Harbor and Key peninsulas weren’t included. Since 2018, the area south of the Tacoma Narrows bridges (Marine Area 13) has remained closed to allow the weak Dungeness crab population to increase. The closure extended north through Marine Area 11 (Tacoma-Vashon, including Gig Harbor proper) in 2018 and 2019. Numbers have recovered enough there to offer a limited season — July 3 through Aug. 30 on Sundays and Mondays.
TACOMA, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Pianos on Main back for the summer!

Mill Creek is excited to bring Pianos on Main back for the summer! Enjoy three unique pianos throughout Mill Creek Town Center now through September 5th. Visitors are invited to make and enjoy music with custom designed pianos donated by Mill Creek residents and transformed by local artists. Huge thanks...
MILL CREEK, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy