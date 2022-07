The writing has been on the wall for BMW's V12 for the past two years with an abundance of warnings that it would not be used in future vehicles. Tightening emissions regulations and the low-volume nature of the N74 were the final two nails in this extravagant engine's coffin, and when the updated BMW 7 Series debuted in April this year, it was powered by straight-six and V8 engines. Of course, we knew this would happen, as back in January, BMW announced 'The Final V12' as a special series of just 12 BMW M760i luxury sedans with the last 12-cylinder engines to ever feature in a roadgoing BMW.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO