BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) of Louisiana is warning the public about a scam circulating on social media. “We have become aware of misinformation on social media that is prompting people to submit applications on behalf of their children alone. SNAP applications must include all members of the household: parents, children up to age 22 and anyone else living in the home. Knowingly excluding members of a household is considered SNAP fraud and will be investigated.”

