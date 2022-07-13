Listeria ice cream: Florida-based dessert recalled amid outbreak, health officials say

The outbreak is tied to Illinois resident's death, the CDC says

SARASOTA, Fla -- Big Olaf Creamery has agreed to recall its ice cream products and halt production after a listeria outbreak was linked to the creamery, according to the Florida Department of Health.

This comes shortly after the Centers for Disease Control issued a second warning to customers urging them to avoid Big Olaf products, WWSB reported.

All flavors, lots, codes, and expiration dates through 06/30/2022 are included in the recall. The recalled ice cream was sold or served at Big Olaf retailers, restaurants, and senior homes in Florida, and in one location in Fredericksburg, Ohio.

That alert, posted July 8, writes a listeria outbreak thats killed one person and hospitalized 22 others is linked to Big Olaf Creamery during their ongoing investigation, so customers should throw away products and disinfect anything they touched.

The FDA, along with the CDC, is assisting the Florida Department of Health and Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services in the investigation of the Listeria outbreak.

Big Olaf Creamery had previously voluntarily contacted retail locations to recommend against selling their ice cream products, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a news release earlier this month. Consumers who have Big Olaf Creamery brand ice cream at home should throw away any remaining product, regardless of "Best By" date, officials said.

Listeria is a deadly bacteria that causes symptoms like fever, muscle aches, nausea and diarrhea. It can be treated with antibiotics, but it is especially dangerous to pregnant women, newborns, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.

CDC officials say nearly all the 23 people known to have been infected in the outbreak either live in, or traveled to, Florida about a month before they got sick. Big Olaf Creamery's ice cream is produced at a central facility in Sarasota and then distributed to Big Olaf Creamery stores and other retailers.

What is listeria?

Listeria is one of the most dangerous forms of food poisoning. Symptoms usually start one to four weeks after eating contaminated food, but can start as soon as the same day. The first cases occurred in January of this year, but have continued through June, when two of the people got sick, CDC officials said.

