Illinois teacher shortage may cause problems for 2022-2023 school year

By Brian Althimer
 3 days ago

Nancy Latham, Executive Director and Council on Teacher Education at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why many school districts in the state are facing staff shortages ahead of the 2022-2023 school year.

