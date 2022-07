(Moorhead, MN) -- A local man is expressing gratitude after having his eye saved by a doctor at Essentia Health. Moorhead-based mechanic Adrian Flores says he was reinstalling an end cap on the bumper of a car when this routine task took a turn for the worse. He was laying down and attempting to get a clip to fit properly when the pick he was using slipped and went full force into his right eye.

